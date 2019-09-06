Another IAS officer quits, says fundamental building blocks of democracy being compromised

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sasikanth Senthil on Friday stepped down from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Citing personal reasons, Senthil, in a statement, said his decision is “in no way connected to anyone or to any event in my current profile”.

Senthil, however, claimed that it is “unethical” for him to continue in his line of duty “as a civil servant in the government when the fundamental building blocks of our diverse democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner”.

“I also feel strongly that the coming days will present extremely difficult challenges to the basic fabric of our nation and I would be better off outside the IAS to continue with my work at making life better for all,” he said.

This comes days after Kannan Gopinathan, a 2012-batch IAS officer hailing from Kerala, tendered his resignation to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli administration.

A 2009 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer, Senthil had assumed charge as Dakshina Kannada DC on June 2017 and was hailed for his proactive approach towards district administration.

The IAS officer hails Tamil Nadu and is an engineering graduate specialised in Electronics and Communications. He completed his graduation from Regional Engineering College of Bharathidasan University in Trichy.