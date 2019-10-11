Karnataka: I-T officials search properties of former Dy CM, ex-minister’s son

Income tax officials in Karnataka carried out searches at properties belonging to former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara and former minister R L Jalappa’s son J L Rajendra in connection with alleged irregularities in admissions to colleges owned by the two political leaders in south Karnataka.

I-T officials carried out searches on the campus of the Siddhartha Group of Institutions in Tumkur region of Karnataka, which includes a well-known medical college, owned by a trust operated by Parameshwara. Searches were also conducted at the home of the former deputy CM.

“There is no problem if the I-T department wants to investigate the Siddhartha Group of Institutions. I do not have details of why the search is being carried out. We will co-operate fully,” Parameshwara said after the searches began at his properties.

The I-T searches were also carried out at properties belonging to J L Rajendra, who runs the R L Jalappa Institute of Technology at Doddaballapura and Kolar in Karnataka.

The searches were linked to alleged tax evasion while collecting fees from students for admission to these colleges, sources said. Professional colleges in Karnataka are known to collect a large sum as fee for discretionary quota seats for admissions done outside the normal process.

Congress leaders in Karnataka have termed the I-T action politically motivated.

“The I-T raids on Dr Parameshwara, RL Jalappa and others are politically motivated with mala fide intention. They are only targeting Congress leaders,” former chief minister Siddaramaiah said.

“They are trying to terrorise Congress leaders,” former Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge said.