Karnataka: Three Kashmiri students arrested for raising ‘pro-Pakistan slogans’ sent to judicial custody

Two days after three Kashmiri students were charged with sedition for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Karnataka, the students on Monday were sent to judicial custody till March 2.

A J&K Students Association spokesperson on Monday claimed that the students were roughed up by a group of right-wing activists inside court premises while they were being taken to a police van parked outside.

“This led to a tense situation outside the court for some time,” he added.

The association also claimed that the Hubbali Advocates Association has passed a resolution asking its members to not provide legal aid to those arrested.

“After the Hubballi advocates association refrained from providing legal aid to the arrested Kashmiri students, based on a resolution they passed today, we have reached out to many other advocates. Two of them have agreed to fight the case for the students,” J&K Students Association spokesperson Nasir Khuehami told indianexpess.com.

Meanwhile, activist Kavita Krishnan tweeted, “There are many in Karnataka – lawyers, concerned people – who are reaching out to help”.

The arrests, according to the police, were made on Saturday based on a complaint filed by the college authorities over a video uploaded on social media in which “Pakistan Zindabad” was purportedly heard in the background.

The trio, all students of KLE Institute of Technology in Hubbali region, were booked under IPC sections of 124 (Sedition), 153(a), and 153(b) for disturbing communal harmony.

Mob violence against three Kashmiri students in Hubli, Bar Assoc & lawyers gang up to deny representation. I hope the 3 are safe. There are many in Karnataka – lawyers, concerned people – who are reaching out to help. https://t.co/B2c60RGQvY — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) February 17, 2020

After the case was first filed at Gokul Road police station, the students were released under the provisions of Section 169 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) (release of accused when evidence deficient).

“However, on finding incriminating evidence against the accused, they were arrested and produced before the local Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court on Monday which directed them to judicial custody till March 2,” Hubballi police commissioner R Dileep said.

Later, in a statement released on Monday, the J&K Students Association condemned the action of the students. “We condemn what they did in the harshest of words. We urge Kashmiri students to focus on their education. We appeal to all students not to write provocative things on social media to add fuel to the fire,” the statement read.

The Students Association also claimed that they have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to intervene to withdraw the cases charged against students and to recommend the University authorities to revoke their suspension.

Earlier on Sunday, VHP and other organisations had staged a protest outside the Gokul Road police station as it was reported that the students were released.

