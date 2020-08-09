Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tests positive for coronavirus

Sriramulu got himself admitted to state-run Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru. (Photo: Twitter @ B Sriramulu) Sriramulu got himself admitted to state-run Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru. (Photo: Twitter @ B Sriramulu)

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu Sunday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a series of tweets, the minister announced, “After developing symptoms of flu, I have tested positive for coronavirus today.”

However, Sriramulu got himself admitted to state-run Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru, contrary to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah, who got admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after contracting the virus last week.

ಇಂದು ಜ್ವರ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿಸಿದಾಗ ಕೊರೊನ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಬಂದಿದೆ. ಮಾನ್ಯ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳ ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ನನ್ನ ಇಲಾಖೆ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಇಲಾಖೆಗಳೂ ಜೀವದ ಹಂಗು ತೊರೆದು ಮಹಾಮಾರಿಯ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹಗಲಿರುಳೂ ಶ್ರಮಿಸುತ್ತಿವೆ.1/3 — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) August 9, 2020

Srirmaulu added that all the departments of the Karnataka government, including the department (Health) that he heads, had been “working hard under the leadership of CM Yediyurappa to combat Covid-19.”

Also read | Karnataka: Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah ‘clinically stable’ after testing positive for coronavirus

“Since the pandemic broke out, I have had the opportunity to visit all 30 districts and work in harmony with the government’s desire to treat people well. It is in this backdrop that I am going to be hospitalized and treated,” he said.

Wishing him a speedy recovery, CM Yediyurappa tweeted, “I hope that Health Minister and popular leader B Sriramulu gets cured of the coronavirus infection soon and can resume his duties active as usual.”

Also read | Have recovered, now waiting for doctor’s nod to donate plasma: Karnataka MP Sumalatha

Last month, the minister had sparked controversy after he stated that only God can save the state, insisting that public cooperation was key to controlling the spread of the pandemic.

“Tell me whose hand it is (to control the disease). Only God has to save us all. Awareness among people is the only way. In such a situation, the Congress leaders have stooped to the lowest level of politics. It doesn’t suit anybody,” Sriramulu had said in Chitradurga. However, Sriramulu had later claimed his remarks were ‘misinterpreted’ by a section of the media.

Meanwhile, 5985 more people Sunday contracted the infection across the state as the tota tally rose to 1,78,087. As per the statistics shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, 80,973 active cases are there in the state as on August 9.

JUST IN| With the death of a 58-yr-old male (P 536) confirmed in #DakshinaKannada, the death toll due to #COVID19 in #Karnataka rises to 33. @DHFWKA confirmation below:@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/cs6Y7DPvEq — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) May 13, 2020

Of these, 33,815 active cases are in capital city Bengaluru alone. As many as 22 out of the 107 new fatalities linked to the pandemic on Sunday were also from the city.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd