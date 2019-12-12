Karnataka HC stays order allowing re-instatement of IISc prof accused of sexual harassment

In its appeal against the August 6 order, the IISc stated there were no violations of procedure during investigation of the sexual harassment complaint by the student against her thesis guide. In its appeal against the August 6 order, the IISc stated there were no violations of procedure during investigation of the sexual harassment complaint by the student against her thesis guide.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court has stayed the order of a single judge of the court which allowed re-instatement of a professor of the Indian Institute of Science, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a doctoral student.

On August 6, Justice P B Bajanthri had set aside the dismissal of the professor on October 17 last year on the grounds that the IISc and an internal committee on sexual harassment did not follow the procedure for the probe.

A division bench stayed the order which had annulled the compulsory retirement ordered by IISc of the decorated scientist, professor Giridhar Madras, on December 6 following appeals by the IISc and the internal committee on sexual harassment in September.

An appeal filed by the student is pending admission in the High Court.

In its appeal against the August 6 order, the IISc stated there were no violations of procedure during investigation of the sexual harassment complaint by the student against her thesis guide.

The singe judge had ruled that “due to lapses on part of Inquiry Committee and Disciplinary Authority, whole proceedings are vitiated till imposition of penalty”. An inquiry conducted by an internal committee and the voluntary retirement imposed on the professor are “liable to be set aside, the court had ruled.

