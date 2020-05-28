Karnataka HC seeks Centre’s assurance on Shramik trains after May 31

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Sreenivas Oka and Justice B V Nagarathna sought a categorical assurance by the Union government after state and central authorities indicated that the train services for migrants may continue beyond May 31. (File Photo) A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Sreenivas Oka and Justice B V Nagarathna sought a categorical assurance by the Union government after state and central authorities indicated that the train services for migrants may continue beyond May 31. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has sought an assurance from the Government of India on continuance of Shramik Special trains beyond May 31 on account of hundreds of migrants still waiting to be transported to their homes.

The court has also sought details of arrangement being made to provide food to migrants on their long train journeys to homes in north India.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Sreenivas Oka and Justice B V Nagarathna sought a categorical assurance by the Union government after state and central authorities indicated that the train services for migrants may continue beyond May 31.

“It will be appropriate if the Central government places on record its assurance that even after 31st May 2020, if request comes from the state government for arranging Shramik special trains from state of Karnataka, the same will be favourably considered by the railways,” the bench said while hearing a PIL on the plight of migrant workers stranded in Karnataka.

In a hearing on Tuesday on the issue of migrants, Karnataka Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and other senior officials appeared through video conferencing to explain the state’s policy on bearing the cost of travel of migrants on Shramik Special trains.

“The Chief Secretary stated that a decision has been taken by the state government to bear the train fare and bus fare of migrant workers who wish to travel back to their respective states. He states that it will apply to those migrant workers who will travel up to and inclusive of 31st May, 2020,” the high court observed following the video conference hearing.

The high court has sought details of all migrants who have sought to return home. “It will be appropriate if both the State Government and Central Government place on record the details of the arrangements…”

