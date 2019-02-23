Karnataka HC orders stay on investigations against BSY

The Kalaburagi bench of Karnataka High Court on Friday ordered a stay on police probe against state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa in a recent case where he is accused of offering Rs 10 crore to a JDS MLA’s son to quit the BJP.

An audio clip of the purported conversation was released on February 8 by Chief Minister

H D Kumaraswamy and a police complaint was filed on February 13 by the JDS MLA’s son.

“Interim stay is granted staying further investigation and all further proceedings,’’ Justice P G Patil of the Kalaburagi bench of the Karnataka High Court said in orders issued on Friday. The court has also ordered issuance of a notice to Sharangouda Kandakur, the son of the JDS MLA Nagangouda Kandakur, who filed the corruption complaint against Yeddyurappa and two BJP MLAs. “I believe in providence,’’ Yeddyurappa said, reacting to the court order.