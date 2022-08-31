Supreme Court no to Ganesh puja at Bengaluru Idgah ground, HC allows it in Hubbali

In two separate courtroom battles Tuesday, the Supreme Court said no to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Idgah grounds in Bengaluru while the Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court late at night declined to stay an order of the Hubbali Mayor allowing the celebrations at the Idgah maidan in Hubbali.

In the Supreme Court, a three-judge bench of Justices Indira Banerjee, Abhay S Oka and M M Sundresh, which heard the matter for nearly two hours, directed that status quo “as of today” be maintained regarding the land at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru and said the parties should go back to the Karnataka High Court to agitate their issues.

#Karnataka high court, #Dharwad bench on #Hubballi #IdgahMaidan row HC: There is no title dispute and thus petitioner is not entitled for benefit of interim order passed by #SupremeCourtOfIndia @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/9QWEoxJ6XO — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) August 30, 2022

Hours later in Dharwad, the single-judge bench of Justice Ashok Kinagi ruled that there was no title dispute over the Idgah maidan in Hubbali unlike the Idgah maidan in Bengaluru. The bench ruled that “facts are different” and in this case the Anjuman–i-Islam is not entitled to a benefit as passed by the Supreme Court in the Bengaluru matter.

The High Court observed that the Idgah maidan in Hubbali belongs to the Hubbali Dharwad Municipal Corporation and that the land has been leased for 999 years to the Anjuman-i-Islam. It said the HDMC, however, still has rights over the use of the land.

The Anjuman-i-Islam approached the HC bench following the SC order for a status quo in the Bengaluru Idgah maidan case even as the Karnataka government sought to allow Ganesh festivities on the ground on August 31.

The Supreme Court, in its order in the Bengaluru matter, said, “The writ petition is pending before the Single Bench of High Court and has been fixed for hearing on 23.09.2022. All questions/issues may be agitated in the High Court. In the meanwhile, status quo, as of date, with regard to the land in question shall be maintained by both the parties.”