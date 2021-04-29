Karnataka HC: Ex-judge’s bribe for Governor post unfortunate

The retired judge filed a police complaint of being cheated by the astrologer after his arrest in December 2020. She claimed she had paid the astrologer Rs 8.5 crore.

A former Karnataka High Court judge’s alleged attempt to secure a Governor’s post by bribing a politically-connected astrologer has lowered the prestige of judges and the image of the Governor’s post, the Karnataka High Court has said.

The observation was made by the single-judge bench of Justice K Natarajan while denying bail pleas filed by the former high court judge B S Indrakala and astrologer Yuvaraj Swami, 52, who has been accused in multiple cases for cheating politicians and businessmen.

Swami, arrested in December last year, allegedly cheated these persons of crores of rupees by promising them high positions in government.

The retired judge filed a police complaint of being cheated by the astrologer after his arrest in December 2020. She claimed she had paid the astrologer Rs 8.5 crore.