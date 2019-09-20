Karnataka govt to shift Winter Session from flood-hit Belagavi

The BJP government in Karnataka has decided to shift the venue of the annual Winter Session of the state legislature from the north Karnataka city of Belagavi to Bengaluru on account of the ravages of the recent floods in the Belagavi region.

“Officials in Belagavi said they would be hard-pressed to hold the Winter Session on account of the necessity to carry out flood relief work. As a result, the Winter Session will be held in Bengaluru from October 14 to 26,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

According to a statement released by the state government, 872 villages were affected and 4.15 lakh people were displaced in Belagavi by the floods last month, which also resulted in the collapse of 70,000 homes. “The reason for shifting the Belagavi session is to allow officials to focus on flood relief work instead of the legislature session. The decision was taken on the basis of reports given by officials and for the benefit of victims,” the statement said.

The opposition Congress and JDS have called the decision a move to avoid facing the wrath of people in Belagavi over delays in announcing a flood relief package for the region.

“The fear of providing answers on the lack of relief measures to the people of Belagavi has forced the state government to shift the venue of the session,” Congress leader Siddaramaiah said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa accused the Congress of indulging in politics. “The flood situation is the same in about six to seven states. Funds will be released to all the states at the earliest by the Centre,” he said.