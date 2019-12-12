Karnataka govt to HC: Kids of illegal immigrants above 6 yrs to stay in child welfare homes

The court, which is hearing a bail plea by alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants Babul Khan (46) and his daughter Taniya (20), has asked state government to ensure that illegal immigrants are housed in a manner that meets international norms before they are deported. The court, which is hearing a bail plea by alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants Babul Khan (46) and his daughter Taniya (20), has asked state government to ensure that illegal immigrants are housed in a manner that meets international norms before they are deported.

Children of illegal immigrants arrested in Karnataka will be housed in child welfare homes in the state if they are above the age of six — as per the Juvenile Justice Act — while those below the age of six will stay with their parents at the detention centre, the Karnataka government informed the High Court here on Wednesday.

The government was responding to queries posed by Justice K N Phaneendra on the measures that would be taken to protect the children of illegal immigrants when the parents are detained for deportation under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

The court, which is hearing a bail plea by alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants Babul Khan (46) and his daughter Taniya (20), has asked state government to ensure that illegal immigrants are housed in a manner that meets international norms before they are deported.

Two weeks ago, an advocate for two alleged illegal immigrants, who were arrested in September last year, pointed out in court that two children of those arrested were housed in a home for children and separated from their imprisoned mother for over a year.

The High Court has told the state government that the deportation process must begin as soon as an FIR is registered. The court has also indicated that alleged illegal immigrants must be housed in detention centres established as per international convention, and not in prisons.

On October 25, the Bengaluru Police arrested 60 alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, including 40 women and children, as part of a crackdown. In the absence of a detention centre, 58 of those arrested were sent to Kolkata on November 22 as part of an informal arrangement with Bangladesh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App