Karnataka govt to hand over IMA case to CBI

Close on the heels of handing over a case of alleged illegal tapping of phones of political leaders and officials to the CBI, the BJP government in Karnataka has decided to hand over investigations into a controversial Rs 1,400 crore cheating case involving the private firm I Monetary Advisory Group — through a ponzi scheme — to the CBI as well.

The Karnataka Home Depart-ment Tuesday issued an order “entrusting the investigation of financial irregularities of the I Monetary Advisory, Bengaluru and its group entities to the Central Bureau of Investigation”.

The IMA case, which allegedly involves the siphoning of nearly Rs 1,000 crore of funds of nearly 40,000 investors by the founder of the group Moham-med Mansoor Khan was earlier being investigated by an SIT of the Bengaluru Police set up on the directions of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

A large number of politicians, government officials and police officers are alleged to have been recipients of funds diverted from IMA by Khan.

“Considering the seriousness and widespread ramifications of this illegal activity in the state it is apprehended there may be a nexus between various persons/companies/entities within and outside the state and patronage/support of several persons for continuation of this fraud. Further the gains of this activity might have paved the way for many to enrich themselves illegally,” the Karnataka home department said in its CBI transfer order.