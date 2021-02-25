Karnataka govt to develop Nandi Hills as an international tourist destination: Minister

Nandi hills, a popular hill station in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka which is about an hour’s ride from Bengaluru city, will be developed as an international tourist destination, said state Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday. The minister additionally serves as the district in-charge.

Nandi hills, which draws a large number of visitors from Bengaluru, especially on weekends, to watch the spectacular sunrise, offers a breathtaking array of flora and fauna and is also of historical and spiritual significance to locals. “Nandi hills meets all the qualifications to be developed as an international tourist destination. The government has already sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the purpose,” the minister said.

“There was a popular demand for a ropeway over the last 15 years. Though the project was discussed with an international agency and agreed upon, it was shelved later. However, the dream will soon be a reality as more than 10 acres of land will be allotted in the foothills to be converted into a parking area. The work will be completed in 3-4 months,” Sudhakar said.

The hill station lies 30 kms away from Bengaluru airport.

The state government has also decided to push a range of activities and projects at Nandi hills to boost its tourism potential. These include trekking trails to five hills surrounding the hills, eco-tourism, conservation of archaeological monuments, beautification and infrastructure development, among others.

“Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has extended his full co-operation in this regard and a tender will be called soon to allocate work. The CM (who also handles the finance department) will lay emphasis on the tourism sector in his upcoming Budget presentation,” Sudhakar said, adding that a decision has been made to impose a blanket ban on the use of plastic at the scenic hill station.

Historically, the hill station goes back to the time of Tipu Sultan, who used to frequent the place as a summer retreat and immerse himself in its scenic riches.