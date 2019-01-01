Karnataka govt to breathe life into abandoned controversial steel

The Karnataka government Tuesday decided to review and take up a multi-billion steel bridge project in Bengaluru, which it had scrapped owing to massive public protests in the city.

The previous Siddaramaiah government had cleared the steel bridge from Chalukya Circle to Esteem Mall at an estimated cost of Rs 2,200 crore, but abandoned it after public outcry over allegations of lack of transparency.

“Earlier, the Siddaramaiah government had given nod to the steel flyover… The project was brought to a halt for various reasons. Now again we have decided to review and take up the project in the public interest,” Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said.

However, this time the government has decided to move cautiously as it intends to seek public opinion before starting the project work.

He said all information would be put in the public domain so that people can analyse the project, give suggestions and provide other information.

“There is a dire need for the bridge. That’s why, the detailed project report, design of the plan, estimates and all that will be put in the public domain for their perusal.

“I will also invite suggestions and information on it. Then only, we will table the proposal before the government for final decision,” Parameshwara said.

Parameshwara said the steel bridge would reduce travel time from the city to the Kempegowda International Airport from 40-45 minutes to 20-22 minutes.

He said many people miss their flight due to traffic on the Ballari road that leads to the international airport.

Calling it ‘steel monstrosity’, critics of the project said the government would end up spending more on painting the structure to avoid it getting rusted.

They also said the flyover would take away the aesthetics of Bengaluru.

However, the deputy chief minister said there were political reasons too behind opposition to the project and he was ready to sort out all the problems and shortcomings in it.