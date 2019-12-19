Karnataka govt plans to rename Indira canteens after Valmiki

The BJP proposal has been opposed by former CM Siddaramaiah, during whose tenure the Indira canteens came up. The BJP proposal has been opposed by former CM Siddaramaiah, during whose tenure the Indira canteens came up.

THE BJP government in Karnataka is considering renaming Indira canteens — low-cost canteens set up by the previous Congress government — as Maharishi Valmiki Anna Kuteera, Revenue Minister R Ashoka has said.

“There is a suggestion that has come from a party member and it is under consideration as the canteen is for all communities and not members of one party. We will discuss the issue with the Chief Minister,” the minister said.

The name change is being considered for Indira canteens located in places other than Bengaluru, he said. The move is being seen as an attempt to appease the tribal Valmiki Nayak community.

The BJP proposal has been opposed by former CM Siddaramaiah, during whose tenure the Indira canteens came up.

“Indira Gandhi is not just a leader of the Congress but a leader for the whole nation who protected interests of the poor. We have great respect for Maharishi Valmiki. Let BJP implement a scheme that is worthy of the achievement of Maharishi Valmiki and name it after him,’’ he said.

