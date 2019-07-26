B S Yeddyurappa to meet Karnataka Governor at 10 am, stake claim to form govt

BJP Karnataka chief B S Yeddyurappa will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala to stake claim to form the government at around 10 am Friday. The development comes three days after the JD(S)-Congress coalition government lost a trust vote on the floor of the state legislative Assembly.

Advertising

Yeddyurappa, who has been elected to the post of chief minister three times, said he would request the Governor to let him take oath as CM today. “Will request permission to hold oath-taking ceremony today itself,” he said.

The H D Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) government fell on Tuesday after it secured only 99 votes against the BJP’s 105 in the Karnataka Assembly. The vote was held after a series of resignations by JD(S) and Congress MLAs, who alleged lack of stability in the coalition.