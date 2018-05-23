Karnataka govt formation: HD Kumaraswamy to take oath at 4.30 pm — Here is all you need to know about his Cabinet

HD Kumaraswamy will take oath as Karnataka CM at 4:30 pm on Wednesday at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (PTI photo) HD Kumaraswamy will take oath as Karnataka CM at 4:30 pm on Wednesday at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (PTI photo)

JD(S) leader and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s son H D Kumaraswamy will be sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka Wednesday. Chief ministers of different states as well as Opposition leaders will be attending the swearing-in ceremony at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be among the prominent leaders.

Dalit leader and Karnataka Congress president G Parameshwara will take oath as the deputy chief minister and Congress leader K R Ramesh as Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. The post-poll alliance partners announced Tuesday after deciding on the final deal that the 34-member Cabinet will comprise 12 JD(S) and 22 Congress ministers. Follow Kumaraswamy swearing-in LIVE Updates

Kumaraswamy swearing-in ceremony details

* HD Kumaraswamy will take oath as Karnataka CM at 4:30 pm on Wednesday at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru

* Dalit leader and state Congress president G Parameshwara will be sworn in as the Deputy CM

* Congress leader K R Ramesh will take oath as Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly

* The swearing-in ceremony for Kumaraswamy and Parameshwara Wednesday will have UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi as prominent guests. Read more

* Former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav will also attend the swearing-in ceremony with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Read more

* Others on the guest list are Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and MNM chief Kamal Haasan.

* Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao called on HD Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy to offer his wishes and expressed his inability to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

* DMK working president MK Stalin, who was earlier scheduled to attend the ceremony, said on Tuesday that he would be unable to attend Kumaraswamy’s oath taking ceremony due to the violence in Tuticorin that killed at least 11 people.

* After initial disquiet over power-sharing, names of the ministers in the Cabinet will be announced a day after the new government clears a trust vote on May 24, Kumaraswamy said Tuesday.

# H D Kumaraswamy will be the second chief minister to take oath in Karnataka within a week, after Yeddyurappa stepped down without facing the floor test on May 19 in the face of an imminent defeat.

