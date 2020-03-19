Karnataka govt extends social distancing measures till March 31

A special task force comprising four senior ministers and the state Chief Secretary will oversee the handling of the situation, Yediyurappa said. (File Photo) A special task force comprising four senior ministers and the state Chief Secretary will oversee the handling of the situation, Yediyurappa said. (File Photo)

The Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to extend till March 31 the social distancing measures that had been introduced on a trial basis on March 14.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced the extension of curbs on large gatherings and closure of malls, theatres, gyms, clubs, conference halls in the state Assembly following a special meeting of the state cabinet. “Even Trump has issued orders for social distancing in the US. We will study the situation and decide,” Yediyurappa stated ahead of the cabinet meeting on COVID-19 situation. “For immediate expenses, Rs 200 crore will be provided.”

Earlier, officials had said that three more patients had tested positive, taking the total number of cases in the state to 14.

A special task force comprising four senior ministers and the state Chief Secretary will oversee the handling of the situation, Yediyurappa said.

The state government has decided to go in for measures like tracking of mobile phones and stamping of persons required to be in social isolation and home quarantine following their return from COVID-19-affected countries or after coming in contact with affected persons, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said. “We will track through mobile phones. We have to obtain permission from the Home Department. We we are exploring all forms of technology that will help keep a watch,” he said.

“It is noted that a few passengers under home quarantine are not following instructions… Therefore, it has been decided to stamp the back of palm of left hand of such passengers… which will indicate the last day of quarantine,” Health Commissioner Pankaj Pandey said.

