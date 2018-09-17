Karnataka government cuts fuel prices by Rs 2 per litre

Fuel prices have in the past few days been under much scrutiny as they continue to climb, leading to a political slugfest. (Representational Image) Fuel prices have in the past few days been under much scrutiny as they continue to climb, leading to a political slugfest. (Representational Image)

In the wake of record-breaking fuel prices making news every passing day, Karnataka government has issued orders to clamp down the petrol and diesel prices in the state by Rs 2 per litre. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday announced his JDS-Congress coalition government’s decision to reduce the fuel prices. Karnataka’s chief minister made the decision to cut down the petrol and diesel prices in an apparent reaction to the political pressure as Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal governments have reduced fuel prices.

“Today, this coalition government has decided to reduce both petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre,” Kumaraswamy, who heads a JD(S)-Congress government announced in Kalaburgi.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reduced the prices on fuel by Rs 2 and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a rupee per litre.

Fuel prices have been rising since August 16. The rising fuel prices have ignited controversies across the political circles in the country with the Opposition having launched a day-long ‘Bharat Bandh” in its protest against Narendra Modi government, which has attributed international market conditions for the steep rise in fuel prices.

It is reported that fuel prices are the steepest in Maharashtra and the lowest in Andaman and Nicobar.

