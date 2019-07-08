Karnataka govt crisis LIVE updates: Kumaraswamy back home, Congress, JD(S) rebels firm on resignationhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/karnataka-government-crisis-live-updates-congress-jds-resign-kumaraswamy-bjp-5820058/
Karnataka govt crisis LIVE updates: Kumaraswamy back home, Congress, JD(S) rebels firm on resignation
Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: The 10 MLAs on Sunday also said that they would not withdraw their resignations or attend the Karnataka Congress Legislature Party meeting scheduled Tuesday.
Back in India, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Sunday night held a series of meetings with leaders of his party JD(S) and its ally Congress in a bid to rescue the coalition government. In Delhi, BJP sources told The Indian Express that the party is prepared to form an alternative government but will wait for the decision of the Speaker on the resignations, after which it would make a formal move.
The coalition was pushed to the brink Saturday after 13 Congress and JD(S) MLAs submitted their resignations to bring its number to 105, on par with the BJP, in the 224-member Assembly even as several other rebels are reported to be waiting to exit. The resignations of the 13 MLAs, at least 10 of whom have moved to a Mumbai hotel, are yet to be accepted by the Speaker.
The 10 MLAs on Sunday also said that they would not withdraw their resignations or attend the Karnataka Congress Legislature Party meeting scheduled Tuesday. “We, 13 MLAs, have resigned and 10 are here. We are all together. There is no question of taking back the resignations or attending the Legislature Party meeting,” said rebel Congress MLA S T Somashekar, surrounded by nine of his colleagues.
Live Blog
13 Congress MLAs resign, Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy returns to take stock of the situation. Follow LIVE updates here.
SIT chief receives Kumaraswamy at Bengaluru airport
After Kumaraswamy arrived at Bengaluru airport from the US, he was received by the chief of an SIT of the Bengaluru Police, which is probing a ponzi scheme allegedly run by the IMA (I Monetary Advisory) Group of companies in which two government officials are among those arrested.
Why did Congress-JD(S) MLAs resign?
According to sources, one of the triggers for six Bengaluru MLAs of the JD(S) and Congress to feature among the rebels is a move by the Special Investigation Team to arrest Assistant Commissioner for Revenue (Bangalore North), L C Nagaraj on July 5 for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 4.5 crore from the IMA Group. The SIT’s preliminary investigations have revealed that at least 40,000 investors lost funds to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore through investments in the IMA Group, whose founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan is absconding.
Karnataka govt in huddle as 13 Congress, JD(S) MLAs resign
The coalition in the state was pushed to the brink Saturday after 13 Congress and JD(S) MLAs submitted their resignations to bring its number to 105, on par with the BJP, in the 224-member Assembly even as several other rebels are reported to be waiting to exit. The resignations of the 13 MLAs, at least 10 of whom have moved to a Mumbai hotel, are yet to be accepted by the Speaker.
Kumaraswamy returns to Bengaluru, rebel MLAs firm on resignation
Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday night returned to India from the US and held a series of meetings with leaders of his party JD(S) and its ally Congress in a bid to rescue the coalition government. In Delhi, BJP sources told The Indian Express, the party is prepared to form an alternative government but will wait for the decision of the Speaker on the resignations, after which it would make a formal move. Follow this space for all the latest updates.
The coalition slipped into crisis after 12 MLAs went to Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s office Saturday to submit their resignations. The Speaker, who was not present, has asked the MLAs to come back on Tuesday. “A total of 14 MLAs have resigned. They are from the Congress and JD(S). There is unhappiness about the coalition,’’ JD(S) leader H Vishwanath said after meeting the Governor later.
Vishwanath seemed to have accounted for the 12 MLAs, Soumya Reddy, who is the MLA-daughter of Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, and MLA Anand Singh who quit on July 1. Soumya was not among those who went to the Speaker’s office although her father was part of the 12-member group.
Congress leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, called for a meeting of the state legislature party Tuesday. A session of the Assembly is scheduled to begin on July 12, when the BJP is likely to seek a floor test. In Delhi, the BJP leadership maintained that the party, which is the single-largest in the 224-member Assembly with 105 MLAs, is not responsible for the crisis. “It’s the Congress leaders’ foolishness that they blame the BJP for the current crisis. Ramalinga Reddy, one of the MLAs who resigned, is a senior party leader and a former Home Minister. Even Ramesh Jarkiholi is a multi-term legislator. If they have resigned from the party, it cannot be because of the BJP,” Muralidhar Rao said.
SIT chief receives Kumaraswamy at Bengaluru airport
After Kumaraswamy arrived at Bengaluru airport from the US, he was received by the chief of an SIT of the Bengaluru Police, which is probing a ponzi scheme allegedly run by the IMA (I Monetary Advisory) Group of companies in which two government officials are among those arrested.
Why did Congress-JD(S) MLAs resign?
According to sources, one of the triggers for six Bengaluru MLAs of the JD(S) and Congress to feature among the rebels is a move by the Special Investigation Team to arrest Assistant Commissioner for Revenue (Bangalore North), L C Nagaraj on July 5 for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 4.5 crore from the IMA Group. The SIT’s preliminary investigations have revealed that at least 40,000 investors lost funds to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore through investments in the IMA Group, whose founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan is absconding.
Karnataka govt in huddle as 13 Congress, JD(S) MLAs resign
The coalition in the state was pushed to the brink Saturday after 13 Congress and JD(S) MLAs submitted their resignations to bring its number to 105, on par with the BJP, in the 224-member Assembly even as several other rebels are reported to be waiting to exit. The resignations of the 13 MLAs, at least 10 of whom have moved to a Mumbai hotel, are yet to be accepted by the Speaker.
Kumaraswamy returns to Bengaluru, rebel MLAs firm on resignation
Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday night returned to India from the US and held a series of meetings with leaders of his party JD(S) and its ally Congress in a bid to rescue the coalition government. In Delhi, BJP sources told The Indian Express, the party is prepared to form an alternative government but will wait for the decision of the Speaker on the resignations, after which it would make a formal move. Follow this space for all the latest updates.