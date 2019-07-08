Karnataka govt crisis LIVE updates: Kumaraswamy back home, Congress, JD(S) rebels firm on resignation

Back in India, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Sunday night held a series of meetings with leaders of his party JD(S) and its ally Congress in a bid to rescue the coalition government. In Delhi, BJP sources told The Indian Express that the party is prepared to form an alternative government but will wait for the decision of the Speaker on the resignations, after which it would make a formal move.

The coalition was pushed to the brink Saturday after 13 Congress and JD(S) MLAs submitted their resignations to bring its number to 105, on par with the BJP, in the 224-member Assembly even as several other rebels are reported to be waiting to exit. The resignations of the 13 MLAs, at least 10 of whom have moved to a Mumbai hotel, are yet to be accepted by the Speaker.

The 10 MLAs on Sunday also said that they would not withdraw their resignations or attend the Karnataka Congress Legislature Party meeting scheduled Tuesday. “We, 13 MLAs, have resigned and 10 are here. We are all together. There is no question of taking back the resignations or attending the Legislature Party meeting,” said rebel Congress MLA S T Somashekar, surrounded by nine of his colleagues.