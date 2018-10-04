Karnataka government considers five-day week for its staff

Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy (Source: AP/File Photo) Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy (Source: AP/File Photo)

The Congress-JDS government in Karnataka is considering a proposal to give government employees a five-day week or holidays on alternate Saturdays, following demands from various quarters, including the Karnataka State Government Employees Association.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that he would not hesitate in implementing a change if the state Cabinet approves proposals for shorter work weeks for state government employees. “I will have no objections if it is recommended by the state cabinet,” he said.

An official pay committee, which among other things recommended revision of wages, had first proposed a five-day week for state government employees in 2011 during the BJP government’s tenure. The then BJP government had implemented the panel’s recommendations with effect from April 1, 2012, barring the suggestion for a five-day week.

In January 2018, after receiving requests from state government employee unions, the sixth state pay commission recommended fourth Saturdays as holidays and reduction of public holidays instead of declaring a five-day week.

The Karnataka State Government Employees Association had said that employees are in favour of extended hours to compensate for a five-day week. “We are in favour of working from 10 am to 6 pm instead of 10.30 am to 5.30 pm and reduction of the lunch hour by 30 minutes to make up,’’ union leader B P Manjegowda had said.

On September 29, Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge had written to the CM, saying a five-day week “will boost the work capacity of state government employees”.

