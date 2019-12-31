Karnataka govt bans New Year celebration near river, waterfalls, hill stations, and national forests

The authorities have restricted entry to Muthathi, Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary at Halaguru in Malavalli of Mandya district on New year’s eve. (Representational image) The authorities have restricted entry to Muthathi, Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary at Halaguru in Malavalli of Mandya district on New year’s eve. (Representational image)

The Karnataka government has banned new year celebrations near various hills, national forests and near the riverside for the safety of tourists and to maintain law and order.

The concerned authorities have issued orders restricting the tourists in Nandi hill station near Bengaluru, Balamuri, Krishna Raja Sagara(KRS) backwaters in Mandya district and Chamundi Hills in Mysuru district.

The Chikkaballapur district Deputy Commissioner R Latha, in the order, said the entry of tourists to Nandi Hill is banned from 4 pm on December 31 till 8 am on January 1, 2020. The public can only enter the hill station after 8 am on January 1, 2020.

The hill station located just 65 km from Bengaluru draws people in droves for the New Year’s eve. According to the officials, the ban has been imposed to prevent accidents as people drive to the hill station, inebriated on New year’s eve.

The Mysuru police have banned entry atop Chamundi Hills for the new year celebrations. According to police, the tourists are restricted to enter the hills from Uttanahalli, Daivivana, Lalithmahal and the foot of Chamundi Hill from 7 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1, 2020.

Mysuru city police commissioner KT Balakrishna said, “we will take strict action against the people who celebrate the new year at the hill.”

To prevent loss of lives due to drowning in River Cauvery at Balmuri and Yedamuri in Mandya district, the authorities have clamped prohibitory orders from 6 am on December 31, to 6 am on January 1, 2020. According to the Tahsildar M V Roopa Balmuri and Yedamuri attracts many tourists for New Year revelry. “following the request by the KRS police, we have restricted entry to these places. The police will take legal action against those violating the norms,” she said.

The authorities have restricted entry to Muthathi, Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary at Halaguru in Malavalli of Mandya district on New year’s eve. Prohibitory orders at Muthathi from Tuesday morning till Wednesday midnight is issued.

Many revelers from Bengaluru drive down major highways in Ramanagaram, Mandya, Mysuru on New Year’s Eve leading to accidents. The Karnataka police may erect barricades on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, Ramanagaram-Magadi Road, Bengaluru-Kanakapura-Malavalli highway, Bengaluru Airport Road, Tumakuru road and other highways near to Bengaluru.

