Karnataka: Former PM H D Devegowda, wife contract coronavirus infection

Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Prime Minister H D Devegowda Wednesday confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19. (Express file photo)

Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Prime Minister H D Devegowda Wednesday confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19.

“My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested,” he tweeted.

My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members.

I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic. — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) March 31, 2021

The 87-year-old veteran leader also requested party workers and well-wishers to take suitable precautions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to the former PM and enquired about his and his wife’s health. “Spoke to former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji and enquired about his and his wife’s health. Praying for their quick recovery,” he tweeted.

Spoke to former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji and enquired about his and his wife’s health. Praying for their quick recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2021

Responding to PM Modi, Devegowda tweeted, “I am grateful to Prime Minister @narendramodi for calling and enquiring after my health. I am also deeply moved by his offer to get me treated in any hospital of my choice in any city. I assured him that I am being looked after well in Bangalore, but will keep him informed.”

I am grateful to Prime Minister @narendramodi for calling and enquiring after my health. I am also deeply moved by his offer to get me treated in any hospital of my choice in any city. I assured him that I am being looked after well in Bangalore, but will keep him informed. — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) March 31, 2021

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa and leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah were among top leaders from the state to wish Deve Gowda and his wife a speedy recovery.

Earlier, in August last year, Karnataka Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah had contracted the infection within a few days. Both leaders were admitted on the same floor of a private hospital in Bengaluru, where they made a successful recovery.

All top leaders across party lines, including Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy, have taken their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines as the state combats a second wave of cases.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in Karnataka are inching closer to the 1 million-mark, with 2,975 people contracting the infection on Tuesday.

At the same time, the number of active cases across the state rose to 25,541. Of these, nearly 70 per cent are in Bengaluru alone. The state also reported 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest in a single day this year.