Karnataka: Former minister Kumar Bangarappa joins BJP

Congress leader and former Karnataka minister Kumar Bangarappa on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The son of former CM Sarekoppa Bangarappa, Kumar was a former minister in S M Krishna’s cabinet. Earlier, a report by The Hindu said that Kumar was “frustrated with the ill-treatment” meted out to him in the ruling party and wanted the switch to BJP.

