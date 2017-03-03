Karnataka: Former minister Kumar Bangarappa joins BJP

Follow Us:
The son of former CM Sarekoppa Bangarappa, Kumar was a former minister in S M Krishna's cabinet.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 3, 2017 3:01:49 pm
Congress leader and former Karnataka minister Kumar Bangarappa on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The son of former CM Sarekoppa Bangarappa, Kumar was a former minister in S M Krishna’s cabinet. Earlier, a report by The Hindu said that Kumar was “frustrated with the ill-treatment” meted out to him in the ruling party and wanted the switch to BJP.

Kumar is a Kannada, Telugu and English film actor better known as the work of the late 80’s and 90’s.

