Karnataka Floor Test LIVE UPDATES: Will Kumaraswamy’s 14-month-old govt survive?

A day before the floor test, the Supreme Court had left it to the Karnataka Speaker to decide on the resignations of 15 Congress and JD(S) MLAs. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had said the MLAs are not "compelled" to participate in proceedings in the Assembly.

Since July 6, 16 Congress and JD(S) MLAs have resigned. This technically reduces the numbers of the coalition from 117 to 101. The BJP, on the other hand, has 105 members in the 224-member House. However, the numbers will reduce only when their resignations are accepted by the Speaker or if the rebels are disqualified.

The Congress, meanwhile, issued a whip to all its MLAs, including the 16 who resigned, to attend the trust vote as well as a separate whip to vote for the coalition.

A day before the scheduled vote, the Supreme Court, in an interim order , left it to the Speaker to decide on the resignations of 15 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs. The bench, however, ordered that the MLAs should not be “compelled” to attend proceedings. If the Speaker accepts their resignations or disqualifies them from the House, the number of MLAs in the ruling coalition will fall below 113, the required number to prove majority.

The political drama in Karnataka will likely reach its climax Thursday as the H D Kumaraswamy government faces a floor test in the state legislative Assembly at 10.30 am. The trust vote comes after a spate of resignations by MLAs from the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition government since July 6.

Karnataka floor test live updates: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and his deputy G Parameshwara with other members during the Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Monday, July 15, 2019. (PTI Photo: Shailendra Bhojak)

The Supreme Court Wednesday left it open to the Speaker to decide on the resignations of 15 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs but also ordered that the MLAs should not be “compelled” to attend the ongoing session of the House. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said the order was passed in light of the trust motion on Thursday.

“The imperative necessity, at this stage, is to maintain the constitutional balance and the conflicting and competing rights that have been canvassed before us. Such an interim exercise has become prudent in view of certain time frame exercise that is in the offing in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, particularly, the no-trust motion against the present Government, which we are told is due for being taken up on 18th July 2019”, said the bench.

“In these circumstances, the competing claims have to be balanced by an appropriate interim order, which according to us, should be to permit the Hon’ble Speaker of the House to decide on the request for resignations by the 15 Members of the House within such time frame as the Hon’ble Speaker may consider appropriate.”

Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar welcomed the SC decision and said he would conduct himself responsibly in accordance with the principles of the Constitution. “With utmost humility, I welcome and respect the Supreme Court decision,” he said. “The Supreme Court has put extra burden on me, I will conduct myself responsibly in accordance with constitutional principles,” he told reporters in Kolar, his home town.