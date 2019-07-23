Karnataka floor test LIVE updates: Speaker says trust vote to be held by 6 pm today, summons rebel MLAshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/karnataka-floor-test-live-updates-kumaraswamy-congress-jds-bjp-speaker-5843611/
Karnataka floor test LIVE updates: Speaker says trust vote to be held by 6 pm today, summons rebel MLAs
Karnataka Floor Test Today, Karnataka Trust Vote Live News Updates: Stung by the resignation of 15 MLAs, the strength of Kumaraswamy government in the 225-member Assembly to 102 MLAs compared to the opposition BJP’s 105 MLAs plus two Independents.
The political drama in Karnataka continues with the Assembly being adjourned close to midnight on Monday, with a fresh deadline of 6 pm Tuesday to complete the floor test. “Don’t make me a breaker of promises… It will not bring respect to the House or to me,” Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar said, reminding the H D Kumaraswamy-led government to honour their commitment to conclude the trust vote proceedings on Monday.
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, however, changed track and requested the Speaker to postpone the vote till the Supreme Court clarifies its order on the issue of a whip to 15 rebel coalition MLAs who had resigned. The Speaker has also directed the rebel MLAs to appear before him at 11 am Tuesday to respond to a complaint of disqualification filed against them.
The Supreme Court, meanwhile, is likely to take up for hearing a fresh plea filed by two Independent Karnataka MLAs, seeking holding of the floor test “forthwith” in the state Assembly. The MLAs who withdrew support to the ruling coalition have sought direction to the ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition government to conduct the floor test on or before 5 pm on Monday.
Live Blog
Karnataka floor test LIVE updates: Speaker K R Ramesh has set a new deadline for the trust vote - 6 pm today. Will the Kumaraswamy government survive the test today?
Karnataka floor test: No word on rebel MLAs
Rebel MLAs are unlikely to appear before Speaker Ramesh Kumar today. Many of them are camping in Mumbai for the past two weeks and there is no clarity on whether they will reach Bengaluru to meet the Speaker. The meeting is scheduled for 11 am today.
'100 per cent.. voting can happen': Siddaramaiah on holding Karnataka floor test today
The Speaker, who seemed perturbed over the prolonged proceedings, stated categorically that the discussion would end by 4 PM on Tuesday and by 6 PM, the voting process would be completed. Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara were not present towards the end of proceedings, when Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah told the Speaker, "100 per cent.. voting can happen tomorrow."
Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog on Karnataka. The Assembly was adjourned on Monday without holding the trust vote. Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh, has, however, set a new deadline - 6 pm today. He will also meet the rebel MLAs today. The Supreme Court will also take up the plea of two Independent MLAs over the trust vote. Follow this space to track the latest news
Amid the ongoing chaos in the Assembly by the BJP leaders, a letter, that appeared to be that of the resignation of Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy, surfaced on Monday and was circulated on social media spreading rumours of the chief minister putting down his papers.
However, terming it a "cheap level of publicity", Kumaraswamy said the letter was fake and his signature had been forged. "I got the information that I have tendered my resignation to the governor. I don't know who is waiting to become the CM. Someone has forged my signature and spread the same on social media. I'm shocked at the cheap level of publicity," news agency ANI quoted the CM as saying.
Earlier in the day, Speaker K R Ramesh had expressed his discontent over wasting time in the name of discussion. "People are watching. In the name of discussion, if an opinion is created that we are wasting time, it won't be right on my part or anybody else's," he had said.
The confidence motion was moved on Thursday but the vote did not take place despite two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala.
Despite their numbers not adding up to a majority, members of the coalition have insisted that the government will win the trust vote. “We are confident that we will be able to save the government,” JD(S) MLA D C Gowrishankar said.
