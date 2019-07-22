Karnataka floor test LIVE updates: Not clinging to power, says Kumaraswamy; 2 MLAs move SC over trust vote

Stung by the resignation of 15 MLAs, the strength of Kumaraswamy government in the 225-member Assembly will likely slip to 102 MLAs. In comparison, the opposition BJP has 105 MLAs and the support of two Independents. In a relief for the government, BSP chief Mayawati has directed her party’s lone one legislator in Karnataka to side with the alliance.

The confidence motion was moved on Thursday but the vote did not take place despite three deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala. Scared that Kumaraswamy “may make himself scarce” to avoid the vote, two Independent MLAs, who withdrew support to the coalition, have moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Speaker to conclude the floor test before 5 pm today.

Karnataka floor test: After days of political uncertainty, the fate of the ruling Congress-JDS coalition in Karnataka is likely to be sealed Monday after lawmakers vote in the floor test. Ahead of the vote, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy has appealed the rebel MLAs to “return” and to explain the Assembly how the BJP “sabotaged democratic edifice and destroyed its sanctity.” In an open letter, the CM invited the lawmakers to discuss their issues, adding that he was not trying to “cling onto power.”

Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa holds a meeting with party MLAs at a resort in Bengaluru on Sunday. (PTI)

The Congress-JDS alliance, which is on the brink of collapse in Karnataka, held emergency meetings over the weekend and made last-ditch attempts to woo back the rebel MLAs. But the MLAs, few of whom are camping in Mumbai, sent out a video message saying they would not budge from their decision to resign and withdraw support to the coalition.

Despite their numbers not adding up to a majority, members of the coalition have insisted that the government will win the trust vote. “We are confident that we will be able to save the government,” JD(S) MLA D C Gowrishankar said.

"We thought this government will do good to the state but it did not happen. There is no question of our attending the assembly session tomorrow," rebel JD(S) MLA K Gopalaiah said in a video, flanked by ten other legislators. A H Vishwanath, who resigned as the JD(S) state president following the Lok Sabha election debacle, said "the demonic politics in the name of the coalition has done no good to the people and compelled the MLAs to resign."

BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa said, “Kumaraswamy has been saying he does not want to stick on to the chief minister’s chair. In the past three days, it has been apparent to the people of Karnataka the extent to which he is stuck to the chief minister’s chair.”

The assembly was adjourned till Monday after the Governor's 1.30 PM deadline and the second one to conclude the confidence motion process by Friday itself was ignored, prolonging the climax to the ceaseless power struggle that has been on for the last three weeks. As the situation threatens to blow into a Constitutional crisis, the ruling coalition has vociferously questioned the Governor's power to issue such directions.