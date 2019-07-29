Karnataka floor test LIVE updates: Newly sworn-in CM B S Yediyurappa confident of proving majority

Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on Karnataka floor test. The newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Monday will face a crucial trust vote as he fights to prove his majority in the state Assembly. Follow this space to track the latest news

The BJP, which formed a one-man government headed by B S Yediyurappa on July 26 after the Congress-JD(S) government lost the trust vote, now has a clear majority of 105 legislators, apart from the support of one Independent MLA. The Congress strength is down to 67 and the JD(S) to 34; the House also has one BSP MLA.

“On Monday hundred per cent I will prove the majority,” Yediyurappa told reporters. The finance bill (appropriation bill) needs to be passed “urgently”, as otherwise “we will not be able to draw funds even to pay salaries,” he said. “So tomorrow after moving the confidence motion, we will first take up the finance bill. I have not even changed a comma or full stop in it. I will be tabling the finance bill prepared by the (previous) Congress-JD(S) government,” he added.

A day ahead of seeking the trust vote in the Karnataka assembly, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence about proving the majority. He also said that the finance bill prepared by the previous Congress-JD(S) government would be tabled by him in the assembly on Monday, without any changes.

All the disqualified MLAs were associated with the rebellion against the Congress-JD(S) government headed by H D Kumaraswamy and were expecting to be inducted into the BJP cabinet. The disqualification bars the legislators from contesting Assembly polls for the term of the current Assembly — 46 more months unless mid-term polls are called — and also bars them from holding constitutional posts during this period. They are likely to approach the Supreme Court challenging the Speaker’s decision.

After the disqualification of 17 rebels (14 on Sunday and 3 last week) by Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh, the strength of the House is reduced to 208 (including the Speaker). The magic figure required for majority is 104. BJP , along with the support of one Independent MLA, has 106 seats – putting Yediyurappa on safe ground, for now.

The newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Monday will face a crucial trust vote as he fights to prove his majority in the state Assembly. “100%, I will prove majority,” PTI quoted Yediyurappa as saying on Sunday.

Karnataka state Governor Vajubhai Vala, right, administers the oath of office to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B.S. Yeddyurappa as Chief Minister (AP)

The political crisis in Karnataka erupted after 17 MLAs Congress-JD(S) tendered their resignations to the Speaker. The mass resignations led to the collapse of 14 months-old Kumaraswamy-led government. Many of the MLAs were allegedly convinced to resign by BJP leaders with the assurance that they would not face disqualification. The BJP had staked claim to power after the ruling Congress-JDS coalition government failed the trust vote last week.

In a press conference Sunday, Speaker K R Ramesh announced the disqualification of rebel MLAs. “With responsibility and fear, I have taken this decision,” PTI quoted him as saying. “The way I am being pressurised mentally as Speaker to deal with all these things, I am pushed into a sea of depression,” he said. “I have used my judicial conscience,” he said.

A PTI report quoted JD(S) rebel Vishwanath A H as saying that the decision was “against the law”, and they would all approach the Supreme Court on Monday for redressal. The BJP promised assistance to the rebel MLAs in fighting their case in the courts.

Yediyurappa (76), Chief Minister for the fourth time, was sworn in as the only member of the BJP government at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan which top state BJP leaders attended. No central party leaders, however, were at the ceremony other than recently appointed BJP national organising secretary B L Santhosh. The Congress and JD(S) boycotted the swearing-in.

The BJP’s move to stake claim to form the government despite lacking a clear majority in the current House was greeted by barbs from the Congress and JD(S) of subversion of constitutional norms by the Governor and the BJP. “