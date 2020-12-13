Karnataka floods: Loss at Rs 15,410 crores, says CM, urges more central relief

Yediyurappa added that his government had disbursed an input subsidy of Rs 551.14 crore to 7.12 lakh farmers as immediate relief. (Express photo)

Karnakata suffered an estimated loss of Rs 15,410 in floods and landslides that took place in September and October on account on heavy rainfall, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday, briefing an inter-ministerial central team that arrived in Bengaluru to decide on an additional relief package.

Earlier this year, Rs 577.84 crore was released from the National Disaster Management Fund (NDRF) after an on-the-spot assessment by a central team.

Yediyurappa said the state experienced two more spells of “very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall” during the second fortnight of September, as well as the second and third weeks of October, even as several other parts of the state were still recovering from the floods in August.

“The (rainfall) was accompanied by very high discharges downstream from reservoirs of Maharashtra to Karnataka. This is probably the first time the state faced floods in Krishna and Bhima basins in a single year,” the CM said.

He said his government had estimated the losses at Rs 15,410 crores in total. “The flood, coupled with landslides, damaged crops in areas spanning over 16 lakh hectares. Nearly 34,794 houses were damaged and so was the infrastructure in these areas. The total losses are estimated at Rs 15,410 crore,” the CM said.

Yediyurappa added that his government had disbursed an input subsidy of Rs 551.14 crore to 7.12 lakh farmers as immediate relief. “Despite severe financial constraints, an amount of Rs1,320.48 crore has been committed to flood relief, repair and reconstruction. The state government is also providing financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for repair of completely damaged houses, Rs 3 lakh each for severely damaged houses and Rs 50,000 each for partially damaged houses. The amounts are significantly higher than what is allocated as per norms of SDRF (State Disaster Relief Fund) and the expenses are being borne by the state exchequer,” he said, adding that outlays under these heads would result in an expenditure of Rs 465 crore towards housing assistance.

The six-member team, led by Ramesh Kumar Ganta, joint secretary, National Disaster Management Authority, is scheduled to visit Kalaburgi, Vijayapura and Udupi districts on Monday and Tuesday. Three separate teams have been formed to assess the damage caused by floods and landslides after which they will be briefed on the losses by Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar in Bengaluru.

