Karnataka floods: BSY offers to name villages after donors giving over Rs 10 crore relief

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has offered to name flood-hit villages in the state after donors who provide more than Rs 10 crore for relief work.

Yediyurappa said this on Wednesday at a meeting with industrialists and corporates.

As many as 17 districts in Karnataka have been affected by flood following heavy rain between August 5 and 10. A total of 61 people are reported dead, 6.97 lakh people have been evacuated, 4.69 lakh hectares of crop land has been damaged and nearly 60,000 houses have collapsed.

Yediyurappa has sought Rs 3000 crore from the central government as an emergency measure to tide over losses that are assessed to be in the range of Rs 10,000 crore. On Wednesday, he held a meeting with around 59 business entities to seek donations for flood relief.

The Chief Minister said at the meeting that flood-hit villages will be named after entities that donate more than Rs 10 crore. Villages that benefit from such donors will be considered to be adopted by the donors, he said.

Since August 9, when Yediyurappa issued a call for donations to the chief minister’s relief fund, Rs 4.09 crore has been received, the CM has stated.

The JDS termed Yediyurappa’s offer to name villages after donors “Tughlaq decision’’.

“By offering to rename villages after donors the government will be erasing the identities of people who have lost everything in the flood. Do not put Karnataka up for sale,’’ the JDS said in a statement.

Yediyurappa has come under criticism for telling officials at a meeting in his home district that the government “does not have note printing machines’’ to address the flood situation.

The CM “does not have printing machine to provide relief funds for those people who have lost their livelihood in natural disaster. But, he has Akshaya Patra to fund MLAs whose greed far exceeds the imagination of the common man,’’ former chief minister Siddaramaiah said this week.

“Instead of providing relief to the flood-affected people, B S Yediyurappa has said he does not have machines to print currency. In that case who printed the notes to transport rebel MLAs on chartered flights and for their stay at five-star hotels,’’ the JDS said on social media.

Yediyurappa is expected to travel to New Delhi on Friday to discuss the release of central funds for flood relief in Karnataka and expansion of his one-man cabinet to shoulder responsibilities of flood relief.