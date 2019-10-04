Karnataka: Flood-affected farmer commits suicide

A 55-year-old coffee farmer in Chikkamagaluru district, who suffered crop losses in the recent floods and was battling a serious health condition, committed suicide on Wednesday, officials said.

The family of Chandre Gowda (55), who lost around half an acre of the five acres of coffee crop land he was holding in the flood in August, has filed a police complaint stating that delay in compensation precipitated his financial position, which eventually led to him commit suicide.

Gowda, of S K Meghal village, incurred debt because of cancer treatment, which he had been undergoing for four years. He had also borrowed money to cultivate coffee on the five-acre land, local officials said, based on a preliminary inquiry.

“The family has given a complaint saying the death is related to farm distress following the flood. They also indicated that he was being treated for cancer. An investigation is being carried out into the circumstances of the death,” a police officer said.

People in as many as 17 districts of the state who suffered crop losses because of the flood are waiting for compensation. The total damage in the state has been pegged at Rs 32,000 crore.

The issue of flood relief has taken a major political turn with the Opposition attacking the government for failing to secure a relief package from the Centre.