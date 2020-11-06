Karnataka bans firecrackers during Diwali in view of Covid-19 pandemic

The state health minister said the smoke from the firecrackers can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected by COVID-19 and even those who have not.

The Karnataka government has decided to ban firecrackers this Diwali as it may badly impact the health of those who have already been infected with Covid-19, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa said, “We have taken a decision to ban firecrackers in the state, in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The order regarding the ban will be issued soon.”

On Thursday, state health minister Dr K Sudhakar held a meeting with the state’s COVID-19 expert committee and technical advisory committee. Sudhakar said the committee had deliberated on the pros and cons of banning firecrackers during Deepavali and had recommended a ban. “As the smoke can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected by COVID-19 and even those who have not, we will place the committee’s report before the Chief Minister and he will take a final decision within a day or two,” he had said.

The decision was taken by the Chief Minister after holding consultations with officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday.

Rajasthan, New Delhi, Sikkim, Odisha, West Bengal and Maharashtra have already banned the firecrackers for Deepavali.

