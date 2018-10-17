Karnataka: Finance firm manager held for ‘sex-for-loan’ demand

The DHFL manager allegedly looked at the documents and told the woman that she would have to grant him sexual favours to get the loan. (Source: YouTube) The DHFL manager allegedly looked at the documents and told the woman that she would have to grant him sexual favours to get the loan. (Source: YouTube)

A manager of housing financing firm DHFL has been arrested and booked for sexual harassment after a woman accused him of seeking sexual favours to grant a Rs 2 lakh loan.

Mala Nagaraj (38), a health insurance manager who approached accused Devaiah through a friend, filed a complaint at the women’s police station in Davangere.

“A case has been registered against the manager of the private financing firm for sexual harassment,’’ said Davangere SP R Chethan. A video of Mala thrashing Devaiah with a stick and footwear on the streets in Davangere went viral on social media.

According to the complaint registered on Monday, Mala said she was introduced to Devaiah by an acquaintance and sought a loan of Rs 2 lakh from the manager. She was reportedly asked to bring documents and meet Devaiah at his home on Monday.

When she reached Devaiah’s rented home, the DHFL manager allegedly looked at the documents and told the woman that she would have to grant him sexual favours to get the loan. He later offered her Rs 2,000 and tried to drag her to his room, the woman stated in her complaint.

Mala then called her husband and relatives who arrived to help her drag Devaiah to the police station, according to the complaint.

