Karnataka final roll sees 18% dip after SIR, slide second steepest

The final electoral roll for Karnataka published by the Election Commission on Tuesday saw nearly one crore deletions. At 17.92 per cent, this is the second highest decrease among the 24 States/ Union Territories where final rolls have been published so far, including in the first two phases of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 2025 and earlier this year.

Arunachal Pradesh has recorded the highest decrease so far at 22 per cent. Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, which were covered in the second phase of the SIR started in October 2025 and completed earlier this year, saw their electoral rolls shrink by 13 per cent each, followed by Chhattisgarh with 12 per cent.

Overall, the electoral rolls in the 24 States/ Union Territories have contracted by nearly 10%, with the total numbers being reduced by 7.04 crore, according to EC data. The SIR is ongoing in eight other states, with the final rolls yet to be published.

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Prior to the SIR, Karnataka had 5,54,32,314 voters. On Tuesday, the number of voters declined by over 99.32 lakh, to 4,55,00,011. Bengaluru Urban saw over 40 per cent decrease, from 1.03 crore electors earlier to 59.6 lakh on Tuesday.

Asked about this, State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Anbukkumar said the SIR was carried out in a transparent manner and as per the law. Responding to a question, he also ruled out the possibility of mass generation of Form 7 for deletion of names.

Responding to another query, Anbukkumar said that while foreigners had been detected, “their number is definitely less than 1,000”. According to sources, most of the foreigners identified during the SIR were from Nepal, with a handful from the United States, Canada and Norway among others — mostly those who had relinquished their Indian citizenship.

According to EC data, enumeration forms were generated for a total of 5,54,32,314 electors whose names were present in the rolls as on June 16 this year. The draft roll published on August 24 had a total of 4,46,80,151 electors. The rest were listed as ‘ASDD’ — absent (19,00,926), shifted (65,45,679), deceased (16,39,864), and duplicate entries (7,09,870).

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Among those in the draft roll, notices were generated to 43,82,824 electors. While 43,20,957 electors were included in the final roll, 61,867 were found “ineligible”. Moreover, a total of 10.08 lakh new electors were included during the “claims and objections” period.

An age-wise breakup of the electors in the final roll showed that those in the 30-39 years comprised the largest group at 1.02 cr, followed by the 40-49 years group at 94.17. The number of voters aged 18-19 is 6.83 lakh.