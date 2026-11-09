After Karnataka’s excess ethanol claims, Kerala starts inspections, sample-testing of petrol

Following Karnataka’s allegation that petrol containing ethanol in excess of the prescribed limit was being sold in the state, the Congress-led Keralam government on Monday launched inspections and sample-testing in select districts to verify whether similar alleged malpractice was taking place here.

As per the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas notification, oil companies are directed to sell ethanol-blended petrol containing up to 20 per cent of the organic compound.

Keralam Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob has directed the Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to conduct inspection at fuel outlets and collect samples for testing to ascertain whether petrol is being sold in the state with ethanol blended in excess.

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The minister told the media: “No incident of ethanol being blended beyond the prescribed limit has been reported in Keralam so far. However, the direction for inspection was given in view of the reports from Karnataka that petrol sold in that state had found ethanol in excess. Besides, I had got certain complaints in this regard and there were reports about vehicles developing snags allegedly due to the presence of ethanol in excess.”

He said, “Hence, we have decided to test the quality of petrol sold in the state. Consumers have every right to know the quality of the products they are buying. Samples will be collected from outlets in Kozhikode, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Ernakulam districts.”

The Minister said officials have been directed to strictly follow the prescribed procedure for collecting and testing the samples. “The collected samples will be examined at the government-run chemical laboratories and we expect results within 10 days,” Jacob said.

“If the fuel is found adulterated, strict action will be taken. As per a state notification issued in 2014, in accordance with the Central Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply and Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, officials ranging from the Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to Taluk Supply Officers are empowered to conduct inspections and initiate legal action,’’ he said.

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Jacob said the department has sought the presence of the representatives of the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) while collecting the samples from random outlets. The OMCs and outlet dealers will also be given samples collected for testing to ensure transparency.

What Karnataka claimed

Last week, the Karnataka government claimed that they have conducted laboratory tests and found petrol samples containing substantially more than the prescribed 20 per cent ethanol. However, the Union government and the public sector OMCs had rejected the finding and questioned sample collection and testing procedure adopted by the Karnataka Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal metrology department.

Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad said at a press conference Friday that independent studies of fuel samples at a private laboratory had revealed “31.2% ethanol blending in IOCL and 30.5% in HPCL, exceeding 20%.”

The minister said the state had tested 63 petrol samples across the state through the Karnataka Legal Metrology Department and found that four of every five samples contained more than 20 per cent ethanol blending — which, he said, oil firms did not disclose.

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“We demand transparency from the Union government, strict action against over-blending, compensation for affected consumers, and mandatory disclosure of ethanol content at fuel stations. Consumers deserve quality fuel and transparency for every rupee paid,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi weighs in

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi amplified the claims on social media, saying this amounted to “petrol theft from the public’s vehicles!”

The Congress leader said, “The Modi government says that there is 20% ethanol in petrol. The Karnataka government collected petrol samples from seven districts and got them tested in an accredited lab.”

He said, “This means you are paying the price for expensive petrol, but ethanol is being filled into your tank. Whose loss is it? Yours. Your vehicle is not even built to digest this much ethanol — meaning, decreasing mileage and frequent trips to the mechanic. The destruction of a vehicle bought with passion.”