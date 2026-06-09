Karnataka CM Shivakumar tosses half-eaten apple into crowd, BJP’s ‘public doesn’t beg’ retort

After seen tossing a half-eaten apple into a crowd at a public event, the newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has found himself at the centre of a fresh political controversy.
Shivakumar was on a ‘gratitude tour’ of his home constituency, Kanakapura, on Sunday when a video captured him taking a bite of an apple and then tossing the remaining half-eaten fruit into the crowd.
Following the visit, he took to X to thank the people of the constituency for their support.
“You have elected me to the Legislative Assembly 8 times. With all your blessings… with all your support… with all your votes… with all your efforts… with all your prayers… with all your resolve… you have given me an opportunity to serve the people of the state. This opportunity is not mine; this opportunity is yours,” Shivakumar wrote.
BJP tears into Shivakumar
Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the incident and said it was “a mirror to the Congress mindset.”
In a post on X, the BJP wrote, “Throwing scraps at the very public whose votes bring you power is no joke — it’s a mirror to the Congress mindset.”
It also had a word of caution for the Congress, which saw a mid-term CM change when Siddaramaiah made way for DKS.
“When arrogance takes the place of respect, the public responds in kind,” BJP hit out.
The video has since sparked debate on social media, with opposition leaders questioning the Chief Minister’s conduct during the public interaction.
जिस जनता के वोटों से कुर्सी मिलती है, उसी जनता की ओर जूठा फेंकना कोई मज़ाक नहीं, कांग्रेसी सोच का आईना है।
सम्मान शब्दों से नहीं, व्यवहार से दिखता है।
जनता भीख नहीं मांगती, सम्मान मांगती है।
और जब सम्मान की जगह अहंकार दिखे, तब जनता जवाब भी देती है… 🔽 pic.twitter.com/0Hi6oTXSfu
— BJP (@BJP4India) June 9, 2026
DK Shivakumar took oath as Karnataka’s 24th Chief Minister on June 3 after being elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP). He was sworn in alongside 13 Cabinet ministers, with G Parameshwara taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister.
Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar was born to a zamindar father in Dodda Allahalli near Kanakapura in present-day Bengaluru South.
Shivakumar had been waiting in the wings to be the CM since the Congress won state elections in 2023 under his leadership with a clear majority of 135 seats in the 224-member state assembly.