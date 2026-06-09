Karnataka CM Shivakumar tosses half-eaten apple into crowd, BJP’s ‘public doesn’t beg’ retort

DK Shivakumar took oath as Karnataka's 24th Chief Minister on June 3 after being elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP). (Credits: X/ DK Shivakumar)

After seen tossing a half-eaten apple into a crowd at a public event, the newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has found himself at the centre of a fresh political controversy.

Shivakumar was on a ‘gratitude tour’ of his home constituency, Kanakapura, on Sunday when a video captured him taking a bite of an apple and then tossing the remaining half-eaten fruit into the crowd.

Following the visit, he took to X to thank the people of the constituency for their support.

“You have elected me to the Legislative Assembly 8 times. With all your blessings… with all your support… with all your votes… with all your efforts… with all your prayers… with all your resolve… you have given me an opportunity to serve the people of the state. This opportunity is not mine; this opportunity is yours,” Shivakumar wrote.