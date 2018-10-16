Karnataka woman thrashes bank manager for demanding sexual favours, video goes viral

The woman can be heard talking in Kannada, asking the man to come to the police station while thrashing him with a stick. (Source: ANI video grab) The woman can be heard talking in Kannada, asking the man to come to the police station while thrashing him with a stick. (Source: ANI video grab)

A video of a woman thrashing a bank manager for allegedly demanding sexual favours in Karnataka’s Davanagere city has gone viral. The bank manager allegedly asked the woman for sexual favours in lieu of passing her loan, reported ANI on Tuesday. In the 50-second long video, the woman can be heard asking the man to come to the police station while thrashing him with a stick.

#WATCH Woman in Karnataka’s Davanagere thrashes a bank manager for allegedly asking sexual favours to approve her loan (15 October) pic.twitter.com/IiiKbiEgZ9 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018

She can be seen holding the man by his collar and later hitting him with her slipper. The incident took place on Monday and it went viral as soon as it was shared on social media. Many people also linked the incident with the #MeToo movement.

Over the past few days, the #MeToo campaign has gained pace in the country after a series of sexual harassment allegations were made by women against men in power.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd