Karnataka Deputy CM: Accidents due to good roads, don’t support levying high traffic fines

Flying in the face of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s statement that the new traffic fines will help bring down accidents on roads, one of the three Karnataka deputy chief ministers said he was not in favour of levying high fines and blamed “good roads” as the cause of major accidents.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol Thursday said the government will take a decision on the revision of fines under Centre’s amended Motor Vehicles Act at the cabinet meeting.

“Major accidents happen due to good roads where people drive at the speed of 120 to 160 kmph. Majority of accidents occur on highways. I don’t support levying high fines. We will take a decision on the revision of fines during the cabinet meeting,” news agency ANI quoted Karjol as saying.

While most states have adopted the Act in its entirety, a few states including three BJP-ruled states have put it on hold. Uttarakhand and Gujarat governments have already announced slashed the penalties. The amended Act came into force on September 3.

The new Motor Vehicles Act rules propose a 10-fold increase in fines for offences like traffic violations, drink driving, driving without a helmet, driving without seat belts and overloading. While the fine for drink driving has been increased to Rs 10,000 along with imprisonment up to six months, dangerous driving attracts a fine of Rs 5,000.