Karnataka crisis in SC: Rebel MLAs told to meet Speaker at 6pm today, to be given security

Assuring security to the rebel MLAs, the apex court directed the state DGP to provide protection and said the decision taken by the Speaker must be intimated to the bench on Friday.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar.

The Supreme Court on Thursday told the 10 Congress and JD(S) rebel  MLAs to meet the Karnataka Assembly Speaker at 6 pm and convey their decision to resign from the Cabinet if they wish so. The court added the Speaker should decide on the resignations today itself.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was hearing a plea by the dissident legislators who alleged that Speaker Ramesh Kumar was deliberately not accepting their resignations, a move that has threatened the stability of the coalition government.

On Wednesday, two more MLAs quit the coalition, taking the total numbers of legislators who have quit to 16. If the resignations are accepted by the Speaker, the strength of the coalition will fall to 101 compared to the BJP’s 105 plus two Independents clearing the way for the BJP to seek a trust vote.

Congress leader D K Shivakumar, sent to negotiate with the rebels, was stopped from entering the hotel in Mumbai where the MLAs are staying in and was packed off to Bengaluru.

