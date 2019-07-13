Karnataka crisis: Day after CM’s announcement, Yeddyurappa says ready to face trust vote

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy sought a trust vote in the floor of the Assembly, BJP president BS Yeddyurappa Saturday said that they are ready to face the no-confidence motion. “We have no objection to no-confidence motion. We will wait until Monday. On Monday, we are ready to face the no-confidence Motion,” Yeddyurappa was quoted as by news agency ANI.

The former chief minister also claimed that seeking a vote of confidence was “meaningless,” as the ruling coalition has “lost majority in the Assembly.”

Meanwhile, five more rebel Karnataka Congress MLAs approached the Supreme Court earlier in the day, claiming that Speaker Ramesh Kumar was not accepting their resignations. The MLAs also alleged that they “are being forced to support the government on the threat of disqualification”.

The development comes a day after the apex court directed Speaker Kumar not to take any decision on the disqualification or resignation of 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) coalition MLAs until July 16. Explained: Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar: The man in the spotlight

The coalition government, which has been shaky since its formation last year following a post-poll arrangement in the wake of a hung verdict, is facing a serious crisis now with 16 legislators— 13 of the Congress and three of the JD(S)— resigning.

If the 16 resignations are accepted, the coalition’s numbers in the 224-member House will fall to 101 compared to the BJP’s 105 MLAs and the support of two Independents. The BJP can win a confidence vote if at least 11 resignations are accepted.