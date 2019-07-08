Karnataka crisis: Flurry of resignations give Monday blues to tottering Congress-JD(S) govt

The political crisis in Karnataka showed no signs of abating on Monday as two Independent MLAs resigned from the HD Kumaraswamy Cabinet and extended support to the BJP, virtually reducing the Karnataka coalition government to a minority. A BJP functionary said the resignation of 4-5 more legislators were also on the pipeline, including that of suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig.

Congress, JD(S) ministers resign, Cabinet reshuffle soon

It happened even as 21 Congress and nine JD(S) ministers ‘voluntarily’ resigned to make way for the 13 dissident legislators who moved to Goa in the evening. The Chief Minister’s Office said a Cabinet reshuffle would happen soon.

“More 4-5 legislators, including Congress legislator Roshan Baig, are likely to come to Mumbai tonight. But all of them will leave for Goa tomorrow morning,” a BJP functionary told The Indian Express.

Two Independent MLAs quit, pledge support to BJP

Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh — both Cabinet ministers — submitted their resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala, reducing the strength of the ruling coalition to 103 as against the opposition BJP’s 105. The Speaker has asked the MLAs who have resigned to meet him personally on Tuesday as required under the anti-defection law.

Both Shankar and Nagesh later left for Mumbai. In the evening, all the 14 dissident legislators, who were lodged at Mumbai’s Sofitel Hotel for the past two days, left for Goa. They were accompanied by Mohit Bhartiya, president of Mumbai unit of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

“All the legislators were waiting for the independent legislator H Nagesh, who came in the afternoon, to join them. All of them are on their way to Goa,” said a BJP functionary.

Have no fear of political developments: Kumaraswamy

Earlier in the day, in a last ditch effort to save the sinking JD(S)-Congress government, ministers of both the parties resigned to enable a reshuffle of the Cabinet and make way for the disgruntled legislators.

This decision was taken at a breakfast meeting of Congress ministers at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara’s residence. The meeting was attended by CLP leader Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal among others. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy held discussions with Congress leaders after the meeting.

“For the larger interest of the party, yesterday and today, we had detailed discussions with senior leaders and ministers. Today morning, we met the ministers. In the prevailing condition, the ministers themselves voluntarily resigned ministership as far as the Congress ministers are concerned,” PTI quoted Venugopal as saying.

In his first comments following the recent crisis in the state, Kumaraswamy asserted he had “no fear” about the “political developments” and was concentrating on fulfilling his responsibilities.

“I have no fear about the political developments, I will not discuss about the political developments… I have nothing do with what BJP people are doing and what others are doing,” Kumaraswamy said.

Karnataka drama spills on to Lok Sabha

Meanwhile, the Karnataka potboiler also played out in the Lok Sabha, with Home Minister Rajnath Singh blaming Rahul Gandhi for “initiating” the resignation spree.

“BJP is not responsible for the crisis in Karnataka. We didn’t ask anyone to resign. We’re committed to maintaining the dignity of parliamentary democracy. The trend of submitting resignations was started by Rahul Gandhi in Congress, it wasn’t started by us. He himself asked people to submit resignations, even senior leaders are submitting their resignations,” he said.