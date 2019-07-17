Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: Speaker to decide on resignations, rebel MLAs can skip assembly, says SChttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/karnataka-crisis-live-updates-supreme-court-order-verdict-mlas-resignations-plea-speaker-kumaraswamy-congress-jds-5833259/
Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: Speaker to decide on resignations, rebel MLAs can skip assembly, says SC
Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also said that the MLAs should not be compelled to take part in House proceedings. The Top court was hearing the pleas of the MLAs against Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar for not accepting their resignations.
The Supreme Court Wednesday left it to the Speaker to take a decision on resignations of 15 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs within the timeframe he thinks appropriate. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also said that the MLAs should not be compelled to take part in House proceedings. The Top court was hearing the pleas of the MLAs against Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar for not accepting their resignations.
On Tuesday, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the position and powers of the Speaker after the enactment of the anti-defection law in 1985 may require a relook.
In Karnataka, resignations by the MLAs have plunged the Congress-JD(S) coalition government into crisis earlier this month. Thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned since July 6, technically reducing the numbers of the coalition from 117 to 101 compared to the BJP’s 105 in the 224-member House where the halfway mark is 113.
The court had heard the rebel MLAs, the Speaker and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday. Earlier on Friday, the top court had restrained the Speaker from taking any decision till July 16 on the resignation and disqualification of the rebel MLAs. Also, a vote of confidence has been scheduled in Vidhana Soudha on July 18.
Live Blog
Karnataka crisis: Future of the Kumaraswamy government to be decided as Supreme court rules today. Follow LIVE updates
Kumaraswamy will lose mandate tomorrow: BS Yeddyurappa
Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa says, " We are waiting for Supreme Court's decision, the MLAs who have resigned will not be affected. Tomorrow CM is going to move the confidence motion, he will lose the mandate, let us see what will happen."
Former Karnataka CM & BJP leader, B. S. Yeddyurappa: We are waiting for Supreme Court's decision, the MLAs who have resigned will not be affected. Tomorrow CM is going to move the confidence motion, he will lose the mandate, let us see what will happen. pic.twitter.com/pne91pn9d8
The Supreme Court Tuesday said that the position and powers of the Speaker after the enactment of the anti-defection law in 1985 may require a re-look. “When the 10th Schedule (Anti-Defection law) was added (to the Constitution), a very high status was given (to the Speaker). But with (what has happened in the) last 10-25 years, probably a re-looking is required,” observed the bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose. Read More
Crucial SC verdict at 10:30!
As the political crisis continues in Karnataka, all eyes will be on the Supreme Court verdict on pleas moved by the dissident MLAs against Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar scheduled to be announced today. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi who heard a clutch of petitions filed by 10 MLAs of the Congress and JDS coalition government against the Speaker for not accepting their resignations on Tuesday had decided the same. Read Bangalore news LIVE updates here
Karnataka floor test to be held tomorrow!
Amid the ongoing turmoil in the state, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar Monday scheduled a trust vote for the ruling Congress-JDS coalition government for 11 am on Thursday. He announced the decision of the trust vote after a meeting of the Business Advisory Council of the assembly. He also adjourned the house till Thursday after the BJP objected to the conduct of regular proceedings without the government proving it’s majority.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. The Supreme Court is all set to pronounce its order on the pleas of 15 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs against Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar for not accepting their resignations from the Assembly today. Follow to get the latest updates here!
The numbers in the House will reduce only when the resignations are accepted by the Speaker or if the rebels are disqualified.
In the SC Tuesday, the CJI countered arguments that the court did not have the jurisdiction to direct the Speaker to act in a particular manner at this stage. “The extent of jurisdiction depends on the kind of restraint this court would like to impose upon itself. There is no inflexible rule,” the bench told senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi who appeared for the Speaker.
A total of 16 Congress and JD(S) MLAs have submitted resignations since July 6. This means the coalition strength will fall to 101 compared to the BJP’s 105 plus two Independents in the 224-member House. If the resignations are accepted, the 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka will lose the majority, paving the way for the BJP to stake claim to form the government.
On Monday, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar scheduled a trust vote for the ruling Congress-JDS coalition government for 11 am on Thursday. He announced the decision of the trust vote after a meeting of the Business Advisory Council of the assembly. He also adjourned the house till Thursday after the BJP objected to the conduct of regular proceedings without the government proving it’s majority.
On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced a move to seek a trust vote after 16 MLAs of the coalition put in their papers, reducing the government to a minority. BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa has been demanding that CM Kumaraswamy resign immediately or face a trust vote at the earliest.
The Congress-JDS coalition are trying to bring back a few rebels to restore it’s majority numbers, even as 15 rebel MLAs have approached the Supreme Court with a plea to direct the Speaker to accept their resignations.
