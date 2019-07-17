Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: Speaker to decide on resignations, rebel MLAs can skip assembly, says SC

The Supreme Court Wednesday left it to the Speaker to take a decision on resignations of 15 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs within the timeframe he thinks appropriate. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also said that the MLAs should not be compelled to take part in House proceedings. The Top court was hearing the pleas of the MLAs against Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar for not accepting their resignations.

On Tuesday, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the position and powers of the Speaker after the enactment of the anti-defection law in 1985 may require a relook.

In Karnataka, resignations by the MLAs have plunged the Congress-JD(S) coalition government into crisis earlier this month. Thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned since July 6, technically reducing the numbers of the coalition from 117 to 101 compared to the BJP’s 105 in the 224-member House where the halfway mark is 113.

The court had heard the rebel MLAs, the Speaker and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday. Earlier on Friday, the top court had restrained the Speaker from taking any decision till July 16 on the resignation and disqualification of the rebel MLAs. Also, a vote of confidence has been scheduled in Vidhana Soudha on July 18.