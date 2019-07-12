Karnataka Crisis LIVE UPDATES: Assembly session begins today, all eyes on Speaker

10-day Karnataka Monsoon session to begin today from 12.30 pm amidst political crisis in the state. Meanwhile, Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has given appointment for 4:00 PM today to three of the five MLAs whose resignations were in the prescribed format.

Hours after the Supreme Court Thursday asked Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to take a decision on the resignations of 10 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs before the day ended, the Speaker told the court that the process would take time and he won’t be able to complete it the same day. In Bengaluru later in the evening, the rebel MLAs met the Speaker, who ruled out an immediate decision citing rules and parliamentary procedure, and said: “There is no date to decide the acceptance of the resignations. If I am satisfied, I will accept and if I am not satisfied the consequences are known. I will go by procedures.”

The Congress- Janata Dal (Secular) government in Karnataka is teetering on the edge — it may lose its majority in the assembly. Sixteen Congress legislators claim to have resigned as MLAs though Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar found procedural infirmities in their resignations. The Supreme Court, on a plea from 10 rebel MLAs, directed the Speaker on Thursday to meet them. His ruling will have a bearing on the House strength, of course. But it is unlikely to restore the credibility of the government, or for that matter, of the main political players in the state.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar has ruled out any immediate decision on the resignation of rebel MLAs in the crisis-hit ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition, saying he cannot be expected to work at "lightning speed". The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Speaker to decide "forthwith" about the resignation of 10 rebel MLAs, allowing them to meet him at 6 pm. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the decision taken by the Speaker has to be intimated on Friday when the court takes up the plea by the rebel MLAs.

The political turmoil in the southern state persists even as the 10-day-long Karnataka Monsoon session is set to begin from 12.30 pm. Earlier, the Speaker had ruled out an immediate decision citing rules and parliamentary procedures. “There is no date to decide the acceptance of the resignations. If I am satisfied, I will accept and if I am not satisfied the consequences are known. I will go by procedures.”

In what would give clarity on the fate of the HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka, Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar is likely to decide on the resignations of rebel Congress-JDS MLAs Thursday. Eight of the 11 rebel MLAs, who met the Speaker at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru Thursday on the Supreme Court’s direction, have submitted fresh resignation letters. If the resignations are accepted, the 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka will lose the majority, paving the way for the BJP to stake claim to form the next government.

The rebel MLAs had moved the Supreme Court claiming that the Speaker was deliberately withholding their resignations On the apex court orders thereafter, they flew back to Bengaluru on a chartered flight from Mumbai where they were holed up since July 6 to meet the Speaker. While the resignations of two of the 10 MLAs had been declared to be in the proper format on July 9, the Speaker Thursday perused the fresh resignations of eight others and found them in order.

“I am looking into their resignations. They will continue to be legislators of their party. The issue of whip is left to the party. All as per our records, whoever belongs to a particular political party and if that party chooses to serve a whip on its members it is binding on them,’’ the Speaker said on the 16 MLAs who have resigned.

“They have all given their resignations in the proper format now and I have received them. They asked me to accept them immediately but I said it cannot be done that way. As per Kaul and Shakdher, and as per article 190 of the Constitution, I must be convinced that the resignations are genuine,” he said.

“You come here and tell me to accept your resignation but I have to consider through the night whether they are genuine and voluntary. I have to look at the definitions of those words. I cannot stray away from what the rules state even if it benefits some but not others.”