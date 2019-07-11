Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: SC asks MLAs to appear before Speaker at 6 pm today

Karnataka Political Crisis Live News Updates: As the number of resignations by MLAs of the Congress and the JD(S) in Karnataka is continuously increasing, reducing the ruling coalition to a minority, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is scheduled to chair a crucial cabinet meeting around 11 am Thursday to discuss the political situation and to take decision on future of the coalition government in the state. He is currently holding a meeting with senior Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Eshwar Khandre, Siddaramaiah, KC Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Dinesh Gundu Rao at Kumara Krupa guesthouse in Bengaluru. Sixteen MLAs, including Housing Minister M T B Nagaraj, have resigned and two Independent legislators — R Shankar and H Nagesh — have withdrawn support to the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

On the other hand, Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar is yet to accept the resignations of the MLAs. Kumar has said he has to first hear the legislators. He has also pointed out that of the 16 resignations of the MLAs, only five were in the proper format. If the resignations are accepted by the Speaker, the strength of the coalition will fall to 101 compared to the BJP’s 105 plus two Independents clearing the way for the BJP to seek a trust vote.

The political crisis also reached New Delhi after 10 Congress and JD(S) MLAs, who quit last week, moved the Supreme Court alleging that Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar is deliberately not accepting their resignations. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the petition Thursday.

Amid all the drama, a BJP delegation led by state party chief B S Yeddyurappa met Governor Vajubhai Vala Wednesday, requesting him to advise the Speaker to expedite the process of accepting the resignations of all MLAs.