Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: SC asks MLAs to appear before Speaker at 6 pm todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/karnataka-crisis-live-updates-hd-kumaraswamy-jds-cabinet-meeting-sc-congress-bjp-resignations-speaker-5824720/
Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: SC asks MLAs to appear before Speaker at 6 pm today
Karnataka MLAs Resign, Karnataka Political Crisis Today Live News Updates: 16 MLAs, including Housing Minister M T B Nagaraj, have resigned till now and two Independent legislators — R Shankar and H Nagesh — have withdrawn support to the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.
Karnataka Political Crisis Live News Updates: As the number of resignations by MLAs of the Congress and the JD(S) in Karnataka is continuously increasing, reducing the ruling coalition to a minority, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is scheduled to chair a crucial cabinet meeting around 11 am Thursday to discuss the political situation and to take decision on future of the coalition government in the state. He is currently holding a meeting with senior Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Eshwar Khandre, Siddaramaiah, KC Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Dinesh Gundu Rao at Kumara Krupa guesthouse in Bengaluru. Sixteen MLAs, including Housing Minister M T B Nagaraj, have resigned and two Independent legislators — R Shankar and H Nagesh — have withdrawn support to the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.
On the other hand, Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar is yet to accept the resignations of the MLAs. Kumar has said he has to first hear the legislators. He has also pointed out that of the 16 resignations of the MLAs, only five were in the proper format. If the resignations are accepted by the Speaker, the strength of the coalition will fall to 101 compared to the BJP’s 105 plus two Independents clearing the way for the BJP to seek a trust vote.
The political crisis also reached New Delhi after 10 Congress and JD(S) MLAs, who quit last week, moved the Supreme Court alleging that Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar is deliberately not accepting their resignations. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the petition Thursday.
Amid all the drama, a BJP delegation led by state party chief B S Yeddyurappa met Governor Vajubhai Vala Wednesday, requesting him to advise the Speaker to expedite the process of accepting the resignations of all MLAs.
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy will chair cabinet meeting to discuss the political crisis and the Supreme Court will hear petition by MLAs today. Follow LIVE updates
JUST IN | SC asks MLAs to appear before Assembly Speaker at 6 pm today
SC asks MLAs to appear before Assembly Speaker at 6 pm today. Says they can communicate decision to resign if they so wish in which case Speaker should take decision today. Orders police protection for MLAs after they land in Bengaluru. CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Sr Adv Mukul Rohatgi who appeared for 10 rebel MLAs: So you want to resign but Speaker not accepting? Rohatgi: Yes, that’s what surprises me. CJI: Nothing surprises us.
#KarnatakaPolicalCrisis SC asks MLAs to appear before Assembly Speaker at 6 pm today. Says they can communicate decision to resign if they so wish in which case Speaker should take decision today. Orders police protection for MLAs after they land in Bengaluru @IndianExpress
We are protesting against Karnataka and Goa issue: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament. "We are protesting against Karnataka and Goa issue," ANI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying. As the Congress struggles to save the coalition government with JD(S) in Karnataka, it suffered a major setback in Goa with 10 of its 15 MLAs joining the BJP on Wednesday. Stay tuned for LIVE updates here!
Delhi: Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi tells ANI, "We are protesting against Karnataka and Goa issue" pic.twitter.com/wmZCj7Pihn
Congress-JD(S) MLAs in Mumbai to stay there for next few days!
BC Patil, rebel Congress MLA, says, "MLA ST Somashekhar has gone to Bengaluru as he has to attend some election in cooperative sector. All the nine other MLAs (six Congress and three JD (S) are in Mumbai and will continue to stay for next few days." He also confirmed this saying resignations have been sent by e-mail and speed post yesterday and a person has gone to deliver it physically to speaker.
Crucial cabinet meeting scheduled to begin at 11
Crucial cabinet meeting scheduled to begin at 11. Speaking to reporters in Bangalore, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said, "Why should CM (Kumaraswamy) resign?" Citing similar situations which took place in Karnataka in 2008-2009, he said, "Everyone knows how many ministers resigned and what the numbers (on the floor for legislative parties in the Assembly) were then. The same thing applies to everyone no matter who is the CM, Kumaraswamy or Yeddyurappa."
HD Kumaraswamy is currently holding a meeting with senior Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Eshwar Khandre, Siddaramaiah, KC Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Dinesh Gundu Rao at Kumara Krupa guesthouse in Bengaluru.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is scheduled to chair a crucial cabinet meeting around 11 am to discuss the political situation in the state. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar has issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, restricting the gathering of more than five persons and any form of protests within the two-km area around the Vidhana Soudha. Follow to get the latest updates here!
In the wake of a spate of resignations threatening the existence of the coalition government in Karnataka, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar has issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, restricting the gathering of more than five persons and any form of protests within the two-km area around the Vidhana Soudha. The police commissioner issued the orders on Wednesday night, taking into account intelligence inputs.
The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked Kumaraswamy to step down, claiming that his government has lost the majority.
Joining 14 MLAs who had quit earlier, Housing minister M T B Nagaraj and the state pollution board chairman K Sudhakar submitted their resignations to the Speaker Wednesday afternoon. This comes a day after Kumar rejected the resignations of nine of 14 MLAs. Both legislators are expected to join other rebel MLAs in Mumbai, where police detained Congress leader D K Shivakumar. Shivakumar, sent to negotiate with the rebels, was stopped from entering the hotel the MLAs are staying in and was packed off to Bengaluru.
Incidentally, the resignations of Nagaraj and Sudhakar, affiliated to senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, were submitted to the Speaker just after the Congress and JD(S) ended a protest in Bengaluru, where they accused the BJP of holding 10 MLAs hostage in Mumbai as part of its efforts to topple the coalition government in Karnataka.
Kumaraswamy meets with senior Congress leaders
