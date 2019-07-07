Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: BJP leaders spotted in Mumbai hotel where rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying

Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: BJP leaders spotted in Mumbai hotel where rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs are stayinghttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/karnataka-crisis-live-updates-bjp-congress-jds-mumbai-resort-kumaraswamy-5819154/
Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: If the resignations are accepted, the coalition will lose majority in the 224-member Assembly as its strength will come down to 104 against the BJP’s 105.
Two Maharashtra BJP leaders — Prasad Lad and Mohit Bhartiya — were spotted inside a Mumbai hotel where eight of the 14 Karnataka MLAs who resigned on Saturday are staying. There is no word, however, on whether the two had met any of the eight MLAs. When asked about the political situation in Karnataka, Prasad Lad, who is Maharashtra BJP vice president and an MLC, told news agency ANI: “I know about it only through media. I am busy with the party membership drive.”
This comes close on the heels of Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa maintaining that his party had nothing to do with the crisis even as the Congress accused it of trying to “bring down an elected government”. Congress, on the other hand, is trying to talk to the disgruntled leaders. While former chief minister Siddaramaiah said that he is in touch with few leaders and that everybody is loyal to the party, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party will see what can be done to resolve the grievances.
Meanwhile, the JDS has called for a legislative party meet on Sunday to discuss the political situation in the state. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy who was abroad on a personal visit will return to Bengaluru today.
Even as the Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka is teetering on the edge with the resignation of 14 MLAs, former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramiah Sunday said he is in touch with a few leaders and that everybody is “expected to be loyal” to the party. “I am in touch with 5-6 MLAs. I can’t reveal all the details. Everybody is loyal to the party. It is not a question of a person being loyal to me. Everybody is expected to be loyal to the party,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Read more...
Congress leader and Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar met former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and JDS leaders HD Revanna, D Kupendra Reddy, HK Kumaraswamy, and DC Thammanna. "They've (JDS) called a meeting of their party leaders. We'll also call our party leaders&sort out this issue. I'm confident things will cool down immediately. In the interest of nation and both parties, we've to run govt smoothly. I'm confident MLAs will come back," he told news agency ANI
The MLAs are from pro and anti-Siddaramaiah groups as well as pro and anti-Kumaraswamy groups. The composition of the group of rebel MLAs suggests an attempt to extract concessions and favours from those controlling the Congress-JDS government, including possibly ministerial posts.
Congress leaders claimed that the 14 MLAs were upset over the failure of the coalition government to address local issues that concern them. “If the issues are addressed, the situation is still recoverable,” said a Congress functionary.
The JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka plunged into a crisis on Saturday, with 14 MLAs of the alliance submitting their resignation to the speaker. After submitting the resignations, 10 MLAs flew by a chartered flight and arrived at a hotel in Mumbai late Saturday night.
Speaker Ramesh Kumar, who was not in office when the legislators arrived, said “whether the government will fall or survive” will be decided “in the Assembly”. Unable to meet the Speaker, who asked the MLAs to return on Tuesday, the rebel legislators met Governor Vala and conveyed their desire to quit.
The MLAs who have resigned are H Vishwanath, Y Gopalaiah and K C Narayana Gouda from the JDS; the Congress MLAs are B C Patil, Mahesh Kumatahalli, Ramesh Jharkiholi, Shivaram Hebbar, Prathapgouda Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Byrathi Basavaraj, N Munirathna, S T Somashekhar and Anand Singh
As many as seven of the 14 MLAs have been linked with a move to the BJP for over 10 months now and were part of a Congress rebel group.
If the Speaker accepts the 14 resignations, the coalition will lose majority in the 224-member Assembly as its strength will come down to 104 against the BJP’s 105. The coalition’s current strength, including those who have resigned, is 118 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37, BSP-1 and Independents-2), besides the Speaker.
In Kumaraswamy's absence, Congress leader and minister D K Shivakumar, considered the Congress troubleshooter for the coalition, tried to convince the disgruntled MLAs from quitting but failed.
