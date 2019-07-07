Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: BJP leaders spotted in Mumbai hotel where rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying

Two Maharashtra BJP leaders — Prasad Lad and Mohit Bhartiya — were spotted inside a Mumbai hotel where eight of the 14 Karnataka MLAs who resigned on Saturday are staying. There is no word, however, on whether the two had met any of the eight MLAs. When asked about the political situation in Karnataka, Prasad Lad, who is Maharashtra BJP vice president and an MLC, told news agency ANI: “I know about it only through media. I am busy with the party membership drive.”

This comes close on the heels of Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa maintaining that his party had nothing to do with the crisis even as the Congress accused it of trying to “bring down an elected government”. Congress, on the other hand, is trying to talk to the disgruntled leaders. While former chief minister Siddaramaiah said that he is in touch with few leaders and that everybody is loyal to the party, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party will see what can be done to resolve the grievances.

Meanwhile, the JDS has called for a legislative party meet on Sunday to discuss the political situation in the state. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy who was abroad on a personal visit will return to Bengaluru today.