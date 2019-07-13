Karnataka crisis LIVE: Five more rebel MLAs move SC, says Speaker not accepting resignations

Karnataka crisis LIVE news update: As the political imbroglio continued in Karnataka, state BJP president BS Yeddyurappa Saturday said he was ready to face a no-confidence motion. His statement comes a day after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy sought a trust vote in the Assembly.

Efforts have been on to reach out to the dissident legislators as 16 MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government have resigned from the Assembly since July 1. State Housing Minister and Hoskote MLA MTB Nagaraj, one of the 16 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs who resigned from the Assembly last week, hinted that he might consider withdrawing his resignation and also said he would try to persuade others.

Meanwhile, five more rebel Karnataka Congress MLAs approached the Supreme Court today, saying that the Speaker was not accepting their resignations. The MLAs also alleged that they “are being forced to support the government on the threat of disqualification”.

If all the resignations are accepted, the coalition’s numbers in the 224-member House will fall to 101 compared to the BJP’s 105 MLAs and the support of two Independents. The BJP can win a confidence vote if at least 11 resignations are accepted.