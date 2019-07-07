Karnataka: Cong, JD(S) strategise plans to stay afloat, rebel MLAs firm on resigning

A day after 13 MLAs of the Congress-JDS coalition tendered their resignation, leaving the Karnataka government on the brink of collapse, 10 legislators remained huddled in Sofitel hotel in Mumbai Sunday as both the ruling alliance and opposition BJP held several rounds of meetings to figure out the way forward.

Congress leaders stage protest outside Mumbai hotel, detained

Meanwhile, Mumbai Congress leaders staged a protest outside the hotel where the dissident MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) combine were lodged, accusing the BJP of luring away legislators of other parties. The police detained some leaders after they refused to move out.

Senior Congress leaders Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan, Eknath Gaikwad and Bhai Jagtap led the protest held in the evening. The protesters included members of the Youth Congress and the National Students’ Union of India.

“Congress and JD(S) MLAs have been brought to Mumbai. We wanted to meet them and ask if they have come willingly or have been brought forcibly. Police are allowing BJP leaders from Maharashtra to meet these Karnataka MLAs, but preventing us from getting in touch with them,” Gaikwad said.

The dissident legislators held an impromptu press conference in the evening and said that there is no chance of taking back the resignations. “We all thirteen legislators have resigned and ten are here. We all are together. There is no question of taking back resignations. We will not attend Congress Legislature Party meeting on Tuesday,” rebel Congress legislator ST Somashekar said.

BJP, Congress engage in war of words

Both the BJP and the Congress blamed each other for the developing political situation in the state. While BJP claimed that the resignations were the result of an ongoing “power struggle” between former chief minister Siddaramaiah and incumbent HD Kumaraswamy, the grand old party alleged BJP’s hand behind the developments.

Kumaraswamy reached Bengaluru in the evening after cutting short his trip to the United States.

Meanwhile, two Maharashtra BJP leaders — Prasad Lad and Mohit Bhartiya — were spotted inside a Mumbai hotel where 10 of the 13 Karnataka MLAs are staying. When asked about the political situation in Karnataka, Prasad Lad, who is Maharashtra BJP vice president and an MLC, told news agency ANI: “I know about it only through media. I am busy with the party membership drive.”

Future action after Speaker’s decision, says BSY

The BJP, which has denied any role behind the spate of resignations, is playing the waiting game. “Let’s wait and watch. Are we sanyasis (hermits)? After the resignation process is over and the speaker takes his decision, leaders of our party will discuss and decide,” former CM BS Yeddyurappa said. The state BJP chief added, “Ours is a national party, after discussing with the national leadership, we will take a decision.”

Yeddyurappa had on Saturday denied the allegations levelled by Congress accusing the BJP of toppling the state government.

Congress-JDS in a huddle to stay afloat

In panic mode, Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and Siddaramaiah, held a meeting with JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda to strategise a plan to save the government.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said “we are trying to find a medicine and solution” to the current crisis. “I hope that everything will be resolved soon and am ready for any sacrifices to save the government and party,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre were also part of the meetings. Khandre said attempts are on to pacify MLAs. “We are trying to reach out to MLAs directly…there are some minor differences, which are normal. The leadership is trying to sort out them. Everything will be all right, wait and watch,” he said.

Moreover, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah has convened a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing political developments and the upcoming Assembly session, starting from July 12. In an intimation to Congress MLAs, he has warned that their absence would be viewed seriously.

Plane that flew MLAs to Mumbai belongs to firm linked to BJP MP

Hours after submitting their resignation, 10 of the 13 MLAs were headed to Mumbai as resort politics made a comeback in the state. The chartered plane that flew to MLAs from Bengaluru to Mumbai belongs to a company associated with Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a Rajya Sabha member of the BJP, PTI reported. Admitting that the aircraft that ferried the MLAs belonged to Jupiter Capital, the company officials clarified that they were running a business and whoever wanted to use the plane could do so.

“It is a charter operation and the aircraft is chartered regularly by various people,” a top official of the company told PTI requesting anonymity. The officials refused to divulge the information as to who had booked the flight and on whose behalf.