Karnataka crisis: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over MLAs’ resignations

Echoes of the Karnataka political crisis reached Parliament on Monday, with the Congress accusing the BJP of orchestrating the rebellion in the Congress camp. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “This (Modi) government is secretly hatching a conspiracy against the state government. They took our MLAs to a five star hotel in Mumbai.”

Responding to the charge, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh said that the BJP has never indulged in “horse-trading” and accused its leader Rahul Gandhi of initiating the resignation spree.

The ruling coalition was pushed to the brink on Saturday after 13 Congress and JD(S) MLAs submitted their resignations, bringing the tally to 105, on par with the BJP, in the 224-member Assembly. Speaker Vajubhai Vala is yet to accept the resignations of the 13 MLAs, at least 10 of whom have moved to a Mumbai hotel.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Monday, Singh said, “Our party has nothing to do with what is happening in Karnataka. Our party has never indulged in horse trading. We didn’t ask anyone to resign. It’s Rahul Gandhi who initiated the resignation spree. Now others are also resigning.”

Leading the Congress charge in Parliament, Chowdhury said, “This government says that we believe in the democracy but in reality they are trampling over it. You have won more than 303 MPs in general elections but still your hunger is not satiated.”

Earlier today, 21 Congress ministers tendered their resignation to placate the 14 rebel MLAs who withdrew their support to the Congress-JD(S) coalition. Independent MLA H Nagesh also withdrew support to the alliance.