Karnataka crisis: Speaker schedules trust vote for Thursday

Amid the ongoing turmoil in the state, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar Monday scheduled a trust vote for the ruling Congress-JDS coalition government for 11 am on Thursday. He announced the decision of the trust vote after a meeting of the Business Advisory Council of the assembly.

Advertising

He also adjourned the house till Thursday after the BJP objected to the conduct of regular proceedings without the government proving it’s majority.

The Congress, JDS and BJP MLAs will move to resorts around Bangalore to protect their flock ahead of the floor test. While the trust vote will be taken up on Thursday, the voting will take place following discussions on the vote members of all parties.

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced a move to seek a trust vote after 16 MLAs of the coalition put in their papers, reducing the government to a minority.

Advertising

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa has been demanding that CM Kumaraswamy resign immediately or face a trust vote at the earliest.

The Congress-JDS coalition are trying to bring back a few rebels to restore it’s majority numbers, even as 15 rebel MLAs have approached the Supreme Court with a plea to direct the Speaker to accept their resignations.

The apex court is scheduled to take up the pleas on Tuesday.

With the acceptance of the resignations of 16 MLAs of the ruling coalition, the strength of the Congress-JDS alliance will fall to 101 as compared to BJP’s 105 plus two Independents.