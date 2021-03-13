Karnataka COVID wrap: Two more cases with South African strain reported; CM gets first dose of Covaxin

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, and urged the people to join hands in making the state Covid free. (Express Photo)

Karnataka reported two more cases with South African strain while state reported 833 new COVID-19 cases and five fatalities, taking the total tally to 9.58 lakh and the death toll to 12,386 on Friday.

Cumulatively 9,58,417 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,386 deaths and 9,37,898 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 8,114 active cases, 7,989 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 125 are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban also accounted for two deaths, while the other three were from Bidar, Dharwad and Kalaburagi.

Two South African strain detected in Ballari:

Meanwhile, two cases with South African strain were detected in Ballari, taking the total number of such cases in the state to three. The two had come to Ballari from Dubai last week.

They were subjected to tests after they developed symptoms and tested positive, official sources said, adding they were undergoing necessary treatment and due contact tracing processes have been followed.

The first COVID-19 positive case with South Africa strain in the state was found in Shivamogga on March 10.

Among fresh cases, Kalaburagi followed Bengaluru Urban with 38, Tumakuru 36, Dakshina Kannada 35 and Kolar 30, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,10,181, followed by Mysuru 54,367 and Ballari 39,386.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 3,99,656, followed by Mysuru 53,144 and Ballari 38,686.

A total of over 1,96,44,839 samples have been tested so far, out of which 73,632 were tested on Friday alone.

Karnataka CM gets first dose of vaccine:

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, and urged the people to join hands in making the state Covid free.

The 78-year-old leader was administered Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at the Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute Superspeciality Hospital in Victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru.

#JUSTIN: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa received his first dose of #CovidVaccine at the Victoria Hospital in #Bengaluru. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/L8eKaeXvDm — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) March 12, 2021

Speaking to reporters after taking the vaccine, Yediyurappa requested people to come forward and take the vaccine.

“I have taken Covaxin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother have also got vaccinated.There will be no side effect because of this.There is no other way to control COVID-19, everyone needs to get inoculated in two (doses).”

“I have taken the vaccine and there are no side effects,” he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar also got himself vaccinated on Friday.. “By taking the vaccine, COVID can be controlled and it can be eliminated from the state,” he said.